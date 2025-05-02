Good… but still a long way to go

Yesterday Jim Coupland offered us his election predictions. Here is his follow-up.

Well, it’s done. We’ve seen the overall results of the local elections and what a brilliant result for us Liberal Democrats! Congratulations to all the fantastic Liberal candidates and members for their hard work and success on the campaign. As I said in my prior prediction, Reform made massive gains, and we made considerable gains too. Conservatives are the biggest losers and the public’s current view of the Labour government has been delivered… and they’re not happy.

Of course, these are only the local elections and the big one (the general election) is a few years away. However, these are important elections for three reasons:

People mainly vote on national issues

Did Reform make all these gains because they had detailed policy on bins, parks and potholes? Of course not. The public, unfortunately, feel that Reform has the right answers to the national issues and are dissatisfied with the status quo. People, whether you define their votes as a protest vote or not, want change.

Local issues

At the same time, local issues matter. These elections are a form of direct democracy that affect our lives. We Liberal Democrats are rightly impassioned by local politics. We wear Kemi Badenoch’s church roof insult as a badge of pride, the more Liberal councillors the better.

Two party politics is over

The calls for proportional representation in Westminster should and will be bigger. People are fed up with Labour and the Tories, they want something different.

Going Forward

So, going forward, what do all these results mean? Where should we go as a party from this? Yes, we had a successful campaign, and we made net gains but where do we want to be after the next general election? We know that with first past the post, we can’t win the general election. That is a fantastical thought. I feel that in the long run, what we should aim for is another coalition. That would mean we, at least, have roughly the same number of MPs in the commons and rely on Labour making enough losses where they would need us to stay in Downing Street.

What can we do now to achieve this? To be honest, we’re doing a lot of the right stuff now. However, I would urge Sir Ed Davey to be tougher in opposition to Labour. Admittedly, that is hard. Right now, we have a complete contrast with the Conservatives whilst they are on their nightmarish right-wing adventures. Labour will do things in this parliament that we will support and rightly we should support those measures. On the policies that we disagree with; we should rightly fight against them. I know Sir Ed wants to be constructive in his criticisms, and he can be, but people need to see the clear disagreements we have. People need to know the true difference between Labour and us. Essentially, get tough at PMQ’s. Make headlines.

As Liberals, we also need to confront the topic that we are uncomfortable discussing… immigration. Polling shows that people feel immigration is one of the biggest issues Britain faces, the Reform wins are also evidence of this. In our 2024 manifesto, immigration was near the back of the book. We don’t just need a debate within our party on how to tackle the small boat gangs or how to deal with the backlog, we need to debate whether we see immigration as an issue in the country. Of course, we have completely different values to the right-wing so we must never degrade ourselves to become like them on this topic. So, we must decide whether we try to deal with the ‘issues’ of migrants or do we champion the benefits of immigration and proudly display it. Silence on immigration will not help us in the long run.

Whilst we know what we need to do, we must recognise the challenges we now face. Labour, if they are politically smart, will start treating Reform as the real opposition. They might start to tell progressive voters that if they want Farage out of Downing Street, Labour is the only ‘credible’ party to vote for. In a general election cycle, if the Reform movement is still alive, I can imagine left-leaning progressives becoming jittery and voting for what they see as the best of both evils. This would be a problem for us and the Greens. We need to find a way of politically combating this.

And we must remember to start voicing our opposition to Reform. With these election results, they will now have a track record to defend in local government. Let’s see how Reform councillors tackle the nitty gritty of local bureaucracy and detailed legislation on local issues… I suspect the results won’t be pretty. Let’s expose it and show the reality of Reform in office.

Overall, a good election but we should not rest on our laurels. Plenty more work to do.

* Jim Coupland is a member of the Liberal Democrats who joined us from the Labour Party. He describes himself as a "passionate Liberal".