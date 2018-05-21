The abortion debate is more complicated than arguing the rights of mums versus babies

It’s easy to assume the upcoming vote on abortion in Ireland is a black and white issue. A straight decision between the rights of an unwanted, unborn child versus the rights of a woman who doesn’t want to be pregnant.

Actually, it’s much more complicated than that. Let me tell you my story, as the nearly mum of a much wanted baby.

I’ve never had morning sickness so it’s really only if I’m overdue, very short tempered, very hungry and along with that little blue line that I know I’m pregnant. At 12 weeks, I went to the hospital for my booking in appointment. I told the midwife that I had a gut feeling that something was wrong.

She fetched a portable scan machine and we looked at the screen. I’ve seen 12 week old babies before. The heartbeat is obvious and they seem to bounce around the screen. Instead of a foetus, all we could see was a perfectly round shape with no movement at all. The midwife described it as a ‘blighted ovum’. Apparently, development had stopped at around 7 weeks gestation – 5 weeks ago.

But now the horror began. The midwife explained that despite the lack of a heartbeat, they were unable to do anything in case I had my dates wrong and I was only 7 weeks pregnant after all. Terminating unwanted babies is one thing, apparently, terminating wanted babies is much more difficult.

My only option was to return to the hospital the following week. If the ovum had not grown in that week, I could be offered a termination. For one very long week, I carried round a dead baby.

The current debate has made me wonder what happens to women like me in Ireland? It seems I don’t miscarry and as it isn’t currently possible to carry out a termination in Ireland, what then? It doesn’t bear thinking about. But think about it is exactly what we need to do.

My story has similarities with that of Savita Halappanavar. Like mine, Savita’s baby was much wanted. Savita’s waters broke at 17 weeks and like me, she didn’t miscarry straight away. The hospital refused to terminate a baby which had no hope of survival as it still had a heartbeat. Savita finally miscarried a dead baby, but suffering from septic shock and multiple organ failure, she too died.

I am thankful that in my part of the UK, I have more value than a foetus with no prospect of life. Savita was not so blessed.

* Elizabeth Jewkes is an exec member of both Lib Dem Women and the Lib Dem Christian Forum and has been standing in parliamentary elections for the Liberal Democrats since 1992.