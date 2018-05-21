Have you ever thought of becoming a Parish councillor?

Now I fully accept that, for many of our readers, the idea of Parish Councils is all a bit redolent of “The Vicar of Dibley” (albeit the cause of confusion between Parish Councils and Parochial Church Councils), but they can be a key element of rural campaigning.

I ought to declare an interest first, in that I’m a Parish councillor in mid-Suffolk, and have been for about six years. Mine is a small Parish, population about 270, with an annual precept of less than £6,000. But this tier of local government is widely varied, ranging from the likes of Hereford City Council to a community like Darmsden, just down the road from me, with its population of less than fifty. They are, if you like, an entry level for local community activists, a bit less formal than Districts and Counties, and usually less demanding in terms of time commitment required.

What they offer is a chance to serve your community and to get to know it better. Parishes are ultra local, acting as statutory consultees for planning applications, providing some basic services – my Parish Council operates street lighting and pays for grass verges and the playing field to be mown, for example.

There are also opportunities to meet councillors in neighbouring communities, through the County chapter of the National Association of Local Councils, and discuss issues of mutual interest – transport, highways and policing, to name but three. It’s a useful stepping stone to contesting District and County seats too, as you can question your local principal authority councillors, who tend to use Parish Council meetings as a way of picking up issues on their patch.

It’s often quite easy to get involved too, as many Parish Councils struggle to fill all of their vacancies, and are able to co-opt in order to fill casual vacancies – by-elections aren’t that common at Parish level, as it requires intervention by the public in order to require one.

In larger Councils, at Town or, occasionally, City level, it’s a bit more competitive and political, as regular readers will be aware from weekly by-election reports. Candidates are more likely to run with political labels – something fairly unusual for villages – and the budgets are far more significant, the powers far greater.

But, regardless of the size of the council, the third tier of local government can be both rewarding and satisfying. And, with most Town and Parish Councils up for election next year, on the same day as the Districts, if you’re interested, now is a good time to find out more and to get involved in your local community.

* Mark Valladares is the Vice Chair of Creeting St Peter Parish Council, in Suffolk’s Gipping Valley.