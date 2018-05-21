Devolution – what is it good for?

The idea of devolving power to the “lowest possible level” is about as unifying an idea as there is for Liberal Democrats. But, as often happens with the best ideas of politicians, the current system of devolution to the regions is failing spectacularly.
This is because politicians, across both old parties, who become mayors, when they fail to deliver an improvement, have the get out clause of claiming its all the fault of central government for not funding them properly.
The latest example of this trend is the recent declaration by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, that the blame for the current wave of crime in London should be laid at feet of the current government. I am prepared to believe Mr Khan on this one (though of course one could point out that crime was higher under Livingstone than Johnson, and the latter apparently had austerity to deal with while the former didn’t).
And local councils frequently blame central government cuts for their inability to provide some services (though Liberal Democrat controlled council managed to avoid closing sure start centres in the coalition years when austerity was apparently at its height).
So if the ability of devolved politicians to achieve manifesto commitments is almost entirely dependent on the actions of central government the question must be, do we need them? If the leaders of devolved administrations can’t part of the solutions, is their existence just a way for the political class to create more jobs for its own?
Can we make devolved administrations more powerful and accountable?
It can’t just be a case of granting them more powers, for that would just be to provide more areas of complaint about lack of resource to implement the broader remit. Central government simply writing a cheque is not devolving power to the lowest level, because the true power remains with the central government.
The problem with Devolution is a bit like the protective parent who refuses to let go. For real Devolution to work, the devolved areas have got to be allowed to get things wrong.
So, if we ever do get regional government in England on a par with that in Scotland (and possibly Wales and Northern Ireland eventually, these ’governments’ have got to have major tax raising powers, with a much smaller amount of income tax going to the Federal Government, as, for example, in places like Germany, Canada or Australia.
From my experience in local government Westminster politicians tend to hard a fairly low opinion of councillors. The recent example of Tory led Northamptonshire County Council comes to mind and the unanimous reaction of the County’s Tory MPs to its difficulties. No understanding there, I’m afraid.
@ David Thorpe:
“This is because politicians, across both old parties, who become mayors, when they fail to deliver an improvement, have the get out clause of claiming its all the fault of central government for not funding them properly.”
It’s not just a “get out clause”. It’s true. Why else would the neoliberals in central government want to have devolution? It is so they can say to voters who complain to them of poor schooling, poor health services, or whatever, that it isn’t their problem any longer and they should take it up with local or devolved government.
Household economics does apply to these governments. If they don’t get in the taxation in or they aren’t properly funded from central government they’ll always have to cut back and deliver an inadequate service. But, household economics don’t apply to central government. It is the currency issuer. It can always spend whatever it likes providing that inflation in the overall economy is kept to its overall target.
David,
Tim Oliver at the LSE has written on the issue of devolution for London http://blogs.lse.ac.uk/europpblog/2016/01/30/the-uk-needs-a-devolved-government-for-london/.
All, regardless of political stripe, of the Metro Mayors have called for greater devolution of powers, paticularly with respect to raising taxes and finance to deliver the infrastructure and housing that their local areas require https://www.london.gov.uk/press-releases/mayoral/mayors-unite-to-call-for-major-devolution-to-citie
GLA assembly member, Tom Copley, issued a report last year on trialling a Land Valuie Tax for London https://www.london.gov.uk/about-us/london-assembly/london-assembly-publications/tax-trial-land-value-tax-london
Making devolution effective requires lifting the treaasury cap on local authority borrowing; devolving local tax raising powers to combined authorities and putting metro mayors in a position to exercise compulsory purchase powers at existing land values for strategic town planning. The income stream from ground rents on public authority housing land and LVT combined will allow for the creation of a viable municipal bond market throughout the UK.
There are currently approx 54,000 households in temporary b&b accommodation across London at costs in excess of a billion a year in London alone. Ever rising housing benefit absorbs an increasing proportion of the welfare budget that would be better directed to the provision of social rent housing. These are the kind of issues that need to be tackled at a local authority level and invariably get deadlocked at central government level.
Peter Martin
All too true.