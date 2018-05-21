Devolution – what is it good for?

The idea of devolving power to the “lowest possible level” is about as unifying an idea as there is for Liberal Democrats. But, as often happens with the best ideas of politicians, the current system of devolution to the regions is failing spectacularly.

This is because politicians, across both old parties, who become mayors, when they fail to deliver an improvement, have the get out clause of claiming its all the fault of central government for not funding them properly.

The latest example of this trend is the recent declaration by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, that the blame for the current wave of crime in London should be laid at feet of the current government. I am prepared to believe Mr Khan on this one (though of course one could point out that crime was higher under Livingstone than Johnson, and the latter apparently had austerity to deal with while the former didn’t).

And local councils frequently blame central government cuts for their inability to provide some services (though Liberal Democrat controlled council managed to avoid closing sure start centres in the coalition years when austerity was apparently at its height).

So if the ability of devolved politicians to achieve manifesto commitments is almost entirely dependent on the actions of central government the question must be, do we need them? If the leaders of devolved administrations can’t part of the solutions, is their existence just a way for the political class to create more jobs for its own?

Can we make devolved administrations more powerful and accountable?

It can’t just be a case of granting them more powers, for that would just be to provide more areas of complaint about lack of resource to implement the broader remit. Central government simply writing a cheque is not devolving power to the lowest level, because the true power remains with the central government.

* David Thorpe was the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for East Ham in the 2015 General Election