Today on Lucy Salek’s Lewisham campaign…and why you should go to help her soon

By | Sun 20th May 2018 - 9:30 pm

I have a friend who’s heading down to Lewisham for a few days today to help Lucy Salek. She’s travelling 400 miles to work in a by-election in London. Why?

Well, the sooner you get there, the bigger the impact. We’ve had a fair few people out this weekend – 3 figures – which isn’t bad. We need more, though, to show that we are aiming high and taking the fight to the pro-Brexit Tory and Labour parties.

It’s those early days of a by-election where we can lay down a statement of intent. If people get lots of stuff from us early on and we create a bit of a buzz, we have more chance of a really good result. In Dunfermline in 2006, we were able to establish our credentials in the first couple of weeks and went from strength to strength after that.The more we can be seen all over the constituency and the more leaflets people get from us and, most importantly, if they find us on their doorsteps, the bigger the chance of a successful result. So if you possibly can, do get down early and often.

There’s also a purely selfish reason why you should go now – to see what happens in the early days of a big campaign. See if they are trying out any new quirky things, get some samples of early literature to crib from in your campaign.

Oh, and you will have massive amounts of fun too. I’m probably not going to get there in person but I have donated and I will be making calls.

Lucy has been campaigning tirelessly since she was selected. Today she was talking to people at a farmers’ market.

She said:

The reception for us on the doorstep has been fantastic. Speaking to voters I have found they are fed up with, and frustrated by, Labour, particularly over Brexit.

Having grown up in and around the constituency I understand the other major issues here, notably knife crime and a lack of resources for our schools. As Lewisham East’s MP, tackling these problems would be among my top priorities.

Vince seems to have moved in. He was there on Wednesday and was back for the opening of the Campaign HQ this afternoon.

His message was clear. Labour must stop waving through the Tories’ chaotic Brexit.

The fault lines between Labour’s leadership and its members are more stark than ever before. Their youth and student wings, understandably concerned for their generation’s future, are now challenging Jeremy Corbyn on his failure to back the British people on having the final say on any deal.

Labour’s leadership is facilitating the Conservatives’ chaotic Brexit, even nonsensically backing them over leaving the Single Market and the Customs Union.

Every vote for the Liberal Democrats in this by-election is a message to the Conservatives that Brexit is not inevitable. Every vote for the Lib Dems in Lewisham East is a warning to Labour’s leadership that they must act like the opposition and not simply wave through Brexit.

We have a brilliant candidate, and a central HQ with an unforgettable name – 19 Leegate in Lee – so what’s stopping you? All the information you could ever want is here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

