Caron Lindsay

Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #517

By | Sun 20th May 2018 - 9:00 pm

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 517th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (13-19 May, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

Don’t forget: you can sign up to receive the Golden Dozen direct to your email inbox — just click here — ensuring you never miss out on the best of Lib Dem blogging.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Could this be what causes the next major rupture within the Labour Party? by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.
What happens when the Lords Amendment supporting membership of the EEA comes back to the Commons?

2. The myth of Liberal Democrats and young people by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
They are the  group most likely to consider voting for us…

3. Did the Lib Dems do less well in the local elections than we think? by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.
There is a more significant test around the corner.

4. Lib Dems do limited deals with Labour in Milton Keynes and North East Lincolnshire by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.
We’re upping our influence in another couple of town halls.

5. How did the Lib Dems do in the local elections? by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
Mark’s analysis of our May results.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. Trans politicians election results 2018 by Zoe O’Connell on Complicity.
Zoe’s annual round up, including the harassment experienced by trans candidates and those supporting them.

7. Why do LGBT+ Lib Dems get annoyed when people talk about the Lib Dems achieving “equal marriage” – a reminder by Jennie Rigg  on Ten KitKats and a Motoring Atlas.
Read, learn and inwardly digest.

8. Another UKIP leader ousted by Peter Black on Peter Black.
Bye, Neil Hamilton. Don’t let the door hit your backside on the way out…

9. The myth of students “burdened with debt” by Peter Wrigley on Keynesian Liberal.
Not as bad as it’s made out, says Peter.

10. Vince Cable’s story of having suffered from racism is a timely one by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama.
Some reflections as Harry and Meghan marry about some of the issues they might face.

11. Secuar stagnation: the curse that still haunts developed economies by Matthew Green on Thinking Liberal.
And why public investment might be the solution.

12. Windrush: how they suddenly became “good immigrants” by Rob Parsons on A comfortable place.
It’s politically expedient for them to be in favour while the press and government pick on others.

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

Featured? Add this to your blog post!
Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice
<a href="https://www.libdemvoice.org/top-of-the-blogs-the-lib-dem-golden-dozen-517-57563.html"><img src="https://www.libdemvoice.org/images/golden-dozen.png" width="200" height="57" alt="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" title="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" /></a>

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Best of the blogs.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGordon Lishman 20th May - 9:09pm
    I thought it interesting that he was apparently recommended by the Archbishop of Canterbury for the role of wedding preacher.
  • User AvatarGordon Lishman 20th May - 9:06pm
    I never noticed the charm - perhaps I wasn’t worth the effort. He did once tell me the mnemonic he used to remember my name....
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 20th May - 9:00pm
    Ah, I see, Michael 1, you are putting the student fees in the context of the proposed lifetime learning account of perhaps £30,000 for every...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 20th May - 8:44pm
    Lorenzo Cherin asks, "Was Thorpe guilty". Depends what of, Lorenzo. I remember it all so well and I'm not going to tell you what Richard...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 20th May - 8:29pm
    So the Lib Dem/SNP is advocating a negotiating strategy of saying to the EU "Please give us a good deal to Leave or we are...
  • User AvatarOnceALibDem 20th May - 5:10pm
    "The point about student fees, OnceALibDem, is surely that a practical solution has to be worked out nationally, and when it is seen to be...