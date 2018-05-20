Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #517

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 517th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (13-19 May, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

1. Could this be what causes the next major rupture within the Labour Party? by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

What happens when the Lords Amendment supporting membership of the EEA comes back to the Commons?

2. The myth of Liberal Democrats and young people by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

They are the group most likely to consider voting for us…

3. Did the Lib Dems do less well in the local elections than we think? by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

There is a more significant test around the corner.

4. Lib Dems do limited deals with Labour in Milton Keynes and North East Lincolnshire by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

We’re upping our influence in another couple of town halls.

5. How did the Lib Dems do in the local elections? by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Mark’s analysis of our May results.

6. Trans politicians election results 2018 by Zoe O’Connell on Complicity.

Zoe’s annual round up, including the harassment experienced by trans candidates and those supporting them.

7. Why do LGBT+ Lib Dems get annoyed when people talk about the Lib Dems achieving “equal marriage” – a reminder by Jennie Rigg on Ten KitKats and a Motoring Atlas.

Read, learn and inwardly digest.

8. Another UKIP leader ousted by Peter Black on Peter Black.

Bye, Neil Hamilton. Don’t let the door hit your backside on the way out…

9. The myth of students “burdened with debt” by Peter Wrigley on Keynesian Liberal.

Not as bad as it’s made out, says Peter.

10. Vince Cable’s story of having suffered from racism is a timely one by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama.

Some reflections as Harry and Meghan marry about some of the issues they might face.

11. Secuar stagnation: the curse that still haunts developed economies by Matthew Green on Thinking Liberal.

And why public investment might be the solution.

12. Windrush: how they suddenly became “good immigrants” by Rob Parsons on A comfortable place.

It’s politically expedient for them to be in favour while the press and government pick on others.

