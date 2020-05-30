SOS – Safety 4 Our Schools

Embed from Getty Images

Thanks, Prime Minister. From Monday up to six of you can meet in your garden, but you must maintain a distance of 2 metres. Meanwhile more Primary school teachers are due in this Monday 1st June, expected to take groups of up to 15 for hours on end, usually indoors (although this may be minimised). This ratio is compared to what the National Education Union thinks is safe and manageable of 1 teacher to 5 students. The latter ratio is close to what Denmark has been using.

Government’s figures at the press conference on 28th May stated 564,000 people have been infected with Covid-19. We know that around 10% of this number have died. Some estimates put excess deaths at above 60,000 across the UK.

Independent SAGE say the risk to school staff, pupils and parents could be halved by waiting two more weeks. Meanwhile SAGE, the Government’s own scientific body, say that we should be operating a week on, week off system where 50% of pupils go in 1 week, and 50% the next (option 7b). The National Education Union argues that instead of three year groups, we ought to be sending back one year, for two weeks, to see how schools, pupils, teachers and parents cope before widening school attendance.

To make matters worse, rather than providing a set of timely guidelines and in consultation with schools, the Government have rushed these out at the last minute. The result is schools are left to draw up health and safety assessments on their own, with little support. The end result will be a mish-mash of different rules and interpretations, leaving parents, teachers, pupils, management, councils and Government all confused about what is going on.

As a result on Monday June 1st, chaos looms across the week as school staff turn up to work, and find out their situation may or may not be safe. If it’s not safe, many will legally leave their workplace, citing that it is unsafe to continuing working, throwing schools, parent schedules and pupils timetables into chaos.

To make matters worse, some of those teachers won’t come back. I already know of more than 10 primary school teachers who have resigned in protest – they have had enough. Expect more as the Government’s mishandling of schools in this crisis continues, and the teacher recruitment crisis to get worse as a result of this.

Liberal Democrats have prided themselves on following evidence based policy: witness the clear leadership from Kirsty William as Welsh Education Secretary, where schools remain closed to all but the most essential cases. The evidence is clear. Teachers want to get back to school at teach – when it is reasonably safe.

A two week delay until June 15th would allow schools more time to implement more health and safety measures, more time for the Test, Track and Trace system to be developed, and more time for infection levels from Covid-19 to fall. Then one year group should be sent back, for two weeks, to see how schools cope.

The Government has made many mistakes on Covid-19. Making more mistakes with widening access to schools is easily avoidable.

* Simon Foster is a lecturer in Politics and Economics, and has published 23 books on Politics, PSHE and Citizenship.