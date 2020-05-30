Caron Lindsay

Dillie Keane’s song for Dominic Cummings

By | Sat 30th May 2020 - 12:58 pm

Today’s entertainment comes courtesy of Dillie Keane’s hard-hitting, furious and funny song about Dominic Cummings. MPs should sing this in the corridors of Westminster next week as they are forced back unnecessarily putting themselves and Parliamentary staff at risk.

Or watch on You Tube here.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

