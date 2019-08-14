Standing against Boris Johnson

expats14th Aug - 6:30pm Dilettante Eye 14th Aug '19 - 5:00pm....................................And if so, are you confident that your Conference will simply allow your 14 MPs to ‘wave through’, the...
David Raw14th Aug - 6:25pm Strong Remainer as I am, I had to chuckle at Mark Seaman's comment. Come off it, Bernard. Flooding is caused by global warming and I've...
nigel hunter14th Aug - 6:23pm No ERDF money .What will Johnson replace it with? With the demand for money from NHS etc and the PM throwing money about after votes...
Patrick14th Aug - 6:21pm I feel that the Financial Times is warming to Lib Dems. Interesting article from one of the Lib Dem target seats. https://amp.ft.com/content/d6110f28-bde2-11e9-89e2-41e555e96722
Michael BG14th Aug - 5:35pm David Allen, In my earlier post 12th Aug 6.31pm I stated that a vote of no confidence would have to take place by or on...
Mark Seaman14th Aug - 5:18pm So Brexit will cause flooding? Just chuck in plagues of Biblical proportions and you have hit maximum anti-Brexit gibberish :(