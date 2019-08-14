The Voice

Standing against Boris Johnson

By | Wed 14th August 2019 - 2:02 pm

Elizabeth Evenden-Kenyon is the Lib Dem Parliamentary candidate in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Here she is talking in the about the experience of standing against Boris Johnson, and the potential of a Remain Alliance.

 

  • User Avatarexpats 14th Aug - 6:30pm
    Dilettante Eye 14th Aug '19 - 5:00pm....................................And if so, are you confident that your Conference will simply allow your 14 MPs to ‘wave through’, the...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 14th Aug - 6:25pm
    Strong Remainer as I am, I had to chuckle at Mark Seaman's comment. Come off it, Bernard. Flooding is caused by global warming and I've...
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 14th Aug - 6:23pm
    No ERDF money .What will Johnson replace it with? With the demand for money from NHS etc and the PM throwing money about after votes...
  • User AvatarPatrick 14th Aug - 6:21pm
    I feel that the Financial Times is warming to Lib Dems. Interesting article from one of the Lib Dem target seats. https://amp.ft.com/content/d6110f28-bde2-11e9-89e2-41e555e96722
  • User AvatarMichael BG 14th Aug - 5:35pm
    David Allen, In my earlier post 12th Aug 6.31pm I stated that a vote of no confidence would have to take place by or on...
  • User AvatarMark Seaman 14th Aug - 5:18pm
    So Brexit will cause flooding? Just chuck in plagues of Biblical proportions and you have hit maximum anti-Brexit gibberish :(
