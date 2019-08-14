Josh Babarinde

Terrorising the traumatised: the Tories’ have a weak and wicked approach to crime

By | Wed 14th August 2019 - 12:34 pm

Twice in as many weeks, this government has committed to making would-be offenders “literally feel terror” in an effort to look tough on violent crime. The country eagerly awaits the Home Secretary’s Tory power pose to accompany this policy.

The truth is, the Tories have gone soft on crime. A tough policy is one that works – but their approach of inciting fear among those at-risk of offending simply isn’t an effective means of reducing crime. Reams of academic evidence and my work as a frontline practitioner make that very clear.

Project Terror starts with turbocharging police stop and search powers to scare people at risk of violent offending out of carrying weapons. Aside from being unfair and unjust, this is an ineffective policy. Priti Patel’s own Home Office team “found no statistically significant crime-reduction effect… from the increase in weapons searches.”

Next on the list is building 10,000 new prison cells to banish criminals to. Again, the government’s own figures tell us that more of the same will not work: nearly two in three ex-offenders re-offend within one year of release from our prisons.

Project Terror is doomed because it’s based on the flawed assumption that the ‘choice’ to offend is always as shallow as Boris’s choice between foie gras and a pig’s head on the Bullingdon Club menu.

Too many young ex-offenders we work with at Cracked It had perceived no choice but to offend before they started working with us. Faced with an education system that fails to equip them with the skills they need to access employment, and a benefits system that locks their families in poverty, they felt backed into crime’s corner to generate an income. Young ex-offenders tell us about how they would deal drugs, sleeping with a knife for safety, to make money that they’d secretly slip into mum’s handbag to help pay the bills.

In other cases, it’s clear that childhood trauma can impair the choices of those ex-offenders who have experienced it. Trauma is a neuro-cognitive injury that can literally limit one’s capacity for empathy, aggression control, perceiving options, and comprehending consequences. Some of these impacts are linked to offending. This is significant because 29% of ex-offenders have experienced childhood abuse and 41% have observed violence in the home. Terrorising the traumatised is as wicked as it is arrogant and naïve.

Being tough on crime is not about peddling fear-based counternarratives. Being tough on crime is about providing hope-led counteroffers that give would-be offenders a real choice and a real chance to break the cycles of offending that our system frequently consigns them to.

With the values of individual empowerment and freedom to choose at the heart of our party, the Liberal Democrats have the toughest and smartest approach to crime.

In practice, this means investing in youth and children’s services so that every child has the chance to grow up in a home free of abuse.

This means ensuring every child has the chance to fully participate in an inclusive education system and develop their passports to employment. No more merry-go-round school exclusions that funnel children into the pupil-to-prison pipeline.

This means ripping the roof off our labour market for ex-offenders to have the chance to contribute to the success of UK plc, rather than the violent black market. An Employers’ National Insurance break for hiring ex-offenders would nudge more workplaces in this direction. If Trump’s America can do it via the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, so can – dare I say it – Boris’s Britain.

The Tories’ Project Terror is hard-line but softball. As the party that strives to create real choices and real chances for all, the Liberal Democrats are crime’s worst nightmare.

* Josh Babarinde is Lib Dem member originally from Eastbourne. He is the CEO of Cracked It, a social enterprise staffed by young ex-offenders.

