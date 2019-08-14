Stopping a crash out Brexit

It should be obvious now that the current government, effectively headed jointly by Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings, is prepared to break almost any constitutional convention to ensure that Brexit occurs by 31 October 2019. This is even though such a Brexit will almost inevitably be a crash out Brexit without a deal with the EU, an outcome which Michael Gove dismissed during the Leave campaign, saying that it was as likely as Jean-Claude Juncker joining UKIP.

This is a sea-change from the May government which, for all its faults, never tried to defy the will of parliament or take us out of the EU by stealth. As a result, the Cooper-Letwin Bill requiring the government to seek an extension from the EU was implemented without question and without trying to exploit the loopholes which it contained. This will not be the case this time around and, as a result, there is a strong likelihood that the government would find ways to defy the will of Parliament expressed in similar legislation.

Furthermore, a simple Vote of No Confidence won’t work because it is likely that the government would postpone the General Election until after 31 October 2019 and ride roughshod over the convention that a government which has been no confidenced should do nothing controversial. Nonetheless, Parliament does have the ability to stop them by a passing a Vote of No Confidence plus installing a caretaker government to request an extension from the EU.

However, in terms of such a caretaker government, there has been an outbreak of what has been dubbed Meatloaf Remainerism (“I will do anything to stop No Deal but I won’t do that”). Corbyn has made it clear that he won’t back a government headed by a non-partisan figure, and Tories, Lib Dems and various independents have made it clear that they won’t back a Corbyn-led Labour government.

In my view, the Liberal Democrats need to break this destructive cycle by saying that, if required, they would back a minority Labour caretaker government (even if led by Jeremy Corbyn) for the simple act of requesting an extension from the EU. I realise that many find it unpalatable to put Corbyn into No 10 even for this simple purpose but there are good reasons for doing so.

First, it makes absolutely clear that the Liberal Democrats are 100% committed to opposing No Deal, a position which is likely to be popular with reasonable people everywhere. Secondly, it deprives Labour of an attack line against us and puts the pressure back on them to justify why they don’t show a similar level of commitment. Thirdly, and most importantly, it increases the chances of stopping a crash out Brexit, either through a minority Labour caretaker government or through one headed by a non-partisan figure.

The alternative is an unpleasant blame game with the Labour party and likely a crash out Brexit. Is that really what we want?

* Mark Goodrich is a former vice-chair of Richmond & Twickenham Liberal Democrats, a former expat who saw Brexit unfold from the other side of the world and now lives in Sevenoaks, Kent