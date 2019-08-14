Stopping a crash out Brexit

It should be obvious now that the current government, effectively headed jointly by Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings, is prepared to break almost any constitutional convention to ensure that Brexit occurs by 31 October 2019. This is even though such a Brexit will almost inevitably be a crash out Brexit without a deal with the EU, an outcome which Michael Gove dismissed during the Leave campaign, saying that it was as likely as Jean-Claude Juncker joining UKIP.
This is a sea-change from the May government which, for all its faults, never tried to defy the will of parliament or take us out of the EU by stealth. As a result, the Cooper-Letwin Bill requiring the government to seek an extension from the EU was implemented without question and without trying to exploit the loopholes which it contained. This will not be the case this time around and, as a result, there is a strong likelihood that the government would find ways to defy the will of Parliament expressed in similar legislation.
Furthermore, a simple Vote of No Confidence won’t work because it is likely that the government would postpone the General Election until after 31 October 2019 and ride roughshod over the convention that a government which has been no confidenced should do nothing controversial. Nonetheless, Parliament does have the ability to stop them by a passing a Vote of No Confidence plus installing a caretaker government to request an extension from the EU.
However, in terms of such a caretaker government, there has been an outbreak of what has been dubbed Meatloaf Remainerism (“I will do anything to stop No Deal but I won’t do that”). Corbyn has made it clear that he won’t back a government headed by a non-partisan figure, and Tories, Lib Dems and various independents have made it clear that they won’t back a Corbyn-led Labour government.
In my view, the Liberal Democrats need to break this destructive cycle by saying that, if required, they would back a minority Labour caretaker government (even if led by Jeremy Corbyn) for the simple act of requesting an extension from the EU. I realise that many find it unpalatable to put Corbyn into No 10 even for this simple purpose but there are good reasons for doing so.
First, it makes absolutely clear that the Liberal Democrats are 100% committed to opposing No Deal, a position which is likely to be popular with reasonable people everywhere. Secondly, it deprives Labour of an attack line against us and puts the pressure back on them to justify why they don’t show a similar level of commitment. Thirdly, and most importantly, it increases the chances of stopping a crash out Brexit, either through a minority Labour caretaker government or through one headed by a non-partisan figure.
The alternative is an unpleasant blame game with the Labour party and likely a crash out Brexit. Is that really what we want?
* Mark Goodrich is a former vice-chair of Richmond & Twickenham Liberal Democrats, a former expat who saw Brexit unfold from the other side of the world and now lives in Sevenoaks, Kent
Pity the supposed “democrats cant accept DEMOCRACY!
When I wrote this yesterday, I was unaware of who first came up with the Meat Loaf analogy but was prompted on Twitter this morning that it was Sunder Katwala so all credit to him. (I also made the frequent error of calling him Meatloaf). Hope you all enjoy reading and listening!
Quite agree with this. There comes a point when the country is in such danger from these lunatics that all reasonable people must band together to stop them LibDems should lead the way.
This raises some real problems.
If Labour committed to asking for an Extension, we have to ask – “an extension for what ?”
We already know that The EU won’t grant an Extension except for some specific purpose. The current Labour position is to Negotiate a New ” Labour” Deal & not to hold a Referendum on that Deal. Such a “New” Deal probably wouldn’t get through the current House of Commons but we can’t be certain about that. Theres a lot of Brexit Fatigue going round & enough Backbenchers might just say – “Sod it.Lets get it over with.”
So, do we simply ask Labour to commit to asking for an Extension or do we demand a Referendum as well. That would imply an Extension to next Summer at least & probably a General Election before that.
What Paul Barker says.
This happens in a post Vote of No Confidence scenario so a General Election is already coming. I am not suggesting propping up a Labour government for any more than requesting an extension from the EU to prevent Johnson crashing us out with No Deal *before* that General Election can take place.
In reality, if he can see such a caretaker government on the horizon, he will probably cave in anyway. It’s the prospect of it not happening which is the basis of the Cummings / Johnson plan.
There is fatigue about Brexit. You can see it in the posts of our Brexi’s and Lexi’s, just get Brexit past the winning line and everything is finished. Of cause in the real world the day after Brexit, Depeffle and Co will be knocking on the EU door asking for a deal ( and every other trade block in the world) and that will go on for years. What can our dear Brexi’s and Lexi’s do, well dear readers they will ignore the consequences, start whitterring on about other things and pray no one notices the mess they cteated is still ongoing. I don’t rate their chances.
The possibility of leaving without agreement was made perfectly clear during the Referendum. Indeed many prominent Remainers mentioned it during the Referendum. We still voted Leave.
Luckily with the www and the likes of YouTube they can be reminded of what they said.
It was even in the White Paper.
Although I am not really adding to the debate I think you are spot on Mark.
Indeed many remainers said it was a possiblity John, but your mob said that was Project Fear. It is nice to see you are now fessing up to the fact it is project reality. You can’t really say well people warned us but we disregarded the warning. Your leaders said
Leave campaigners: let’s stay in the single market https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://m.youtube.com/watch%3Fv%3D0xGt3QmRSZY&ved=2ahUKEwiJoKq8m4LkAhXOQEEAHX_WBqkQFjAEegQIARAB&usg=AOvVaw0v2iTLsDSrd_kHuzccm72b&cshid=1565780698153
So stop playing the hypocrit , you didn’t believe the warnings when they where issued, your leadership trashed the warnings, you can’t now say you where warned because you and your ilk did everything you could to discredit the warnings.
I can only speak for myself. I never had nor have a concern about leaving without agreement.
Personally I thought Project Fear was comments like World War 3, the end of Western Civilisation, won’t be able to pay pensions etc.
How convient that you can redefine “Project Fear” to discount the bits that are happening. How convient that you are happy with no deal, of cause you will be able to prove that, a comment perhaps from around the referendum campaign would be useful. No didn’t think so, I think my comment about hypocrisy stands, please prove me wrong.
Letting Corbyn form a temporary Government, simply to request an Extension in order to give time for a General Election ?
That sounds reasonable to Us but how many Tory “Rebels” will vote for it ? My guess is not enough.
Thats the fundamental problem : the Rebels on both sides will only go so far & its not far enough. They will only work together up to a point.
Hardly any Tory Rebels would Vote for even a temporary Corbyn Administration.
Not enough Labour Rebels will Vote for “Watered-down Tories” as they see Us.
When it comes down to the choice between Country & Party, too few choose Country & that doesn’t seem likely to change until the effects of Brexit are impossible to ignore, if then.