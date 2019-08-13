We Lib Dems have had a great three months. The local elections were good, the European elections outstanding, we got a high-profile defection from the crumbling Tiggers, and we’ve just won a by-election in a Leave area. We’ve even had our new leader going down very well among voters we need to attract.

But now comes the hard part. As the celebrations from Brecon & Radnorshire die down, we need to recognise that we only won there because the Greens and Plaid Cymru stood aside. It was the smart decision, but they will want something in return, indeed the Lib Dem brand is still mud in Green circles for our perceived lack of generosity in responding to the Greens’ offer to stand aside in 12 of our target seats in the 2017 general election.

We must therefore get our head around what we can usefully give in return, and anyone who remembers the difficulties of deciding who should stand in which seat when the Liberal and Social Democrat parties merged in the late 1980s will know it won’t be easy. It is not my job to carve up seats – wiser counsels are working on that – but there are a few things we Liberal Democrats would do well to get our heads around.

The main one is that we will have to give something up, and it will be painful. If we are to be politically mature and rise to the challenge of the Johnson/Farage regressive alliance, we will have to stand aside (or at least do no work) in seats where there will be dedicated Lib Dems who have worked their patch for years, and who will probably feel after the recent results that they’re finally on the verge of a breakthrough. Whether they really are or not is irrelevant – they will have worked for the Lib Dem cause yet it will feel as if they’re being asked to put the last five years’ work on the bonfire.

Having said that, in strategic terms, what we can usefully offer the Greens and Plaid may not cost us that much.

At the 2017 general election, there were 14 seats in which the Greens were ahead of the Lib Dems, and in 2015 the Greens came second to either Labour to the Tories in four. The chances of us winning these seats are negligible, and the likelihood of us winning other seats if we can ‘trade’ some of these 14 for the Greens assisting us in some of our targets is immense. Not every Lib Dem voter will vote Green (that’s something the Greens will have to suck up, just as not every Green voter will vote for us if there’s no Green candidate), but if the Greens stand aside in seats we can win to avoid splitting the Remain vote, in return for us doing the same in some of their targets, it could be a major gain at very little cost.

One of the five seats where the Greens did well in 2017 is Sheffield Central, and this could have a special role to play. Barring a rapidly called general election, the next by-election on the horizon is Sheffield Hallam. We will not want to give that up, and nor should we, having had the MP from 1997 to 2017. But the Greens will understandably ask why they should stand aside in two by-elections running. The obvious answer is that we will stand aside in Sheffield Central at the next general election as part of a package of seat trading.

Exactly which potential Remain Alliance seats are best fought by us and which by other Remain parties is subject to specific factors, all of which make trying to find a formula for dividing up seats into a mug’s game. But what angered the Greens in 2017 is that they felt we didn’t show sufficient appreciation for their offers to stand aside, so if we’re to make any headway this time, we will have to show a greater generosity of spirit. And that ought not to be difficult, given our party’s creed.

One thing is important here: this is not an across-the-board idea. We are separate parties with separate identities, and standing aside should only be done where doing so would split the progressive vote and let a regressive candidate win. Thus, for example, our main target in Wales is Ceredigion, which is currently held by Plaid – this can be a straight fight between Lib Dems and Plaid, but we might thank Plaid for standing aside in Brecon in another Welsh seat where Plaid is up against the Conservatives or a Brexiteer Labour MP.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Our democracy is under threat from Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings and their acolytes. This is the moment to put any differences aside and work with others for the greater good, even if it’s understandably painful for a few of our hard-working members.

* Chris Bowers was a two-term councillor on Lewes District Council and a co-editor of "The Alternative" which explored the idea of a progressive alliance.