Caroline Lucas’s all female Cabinet is not the right approach to stop Brexit

By | Tue 13th August 2019 - 10:51 am

I have a lot of respect for Caroline Lucas – I think she has generally been brilliant and a voice of reason on Brexit. Her willingness, like Jo Swinson, to work proactively and co-operatively across party lines on the crisis facing our nation is very welcome and laudable.

However, I was dismayed to hear Lucas proposing an all-female emergency cabinet to stop Brexit. At a time when families, communities and the nation are so bitterly divided over the most important and pressing issue of the day, do we really want to manufacture yet more division along gender lines? I’m going to be charitable and put it down to a PR stunt – if that is the case, then let’s face it, she has succeeded.

There is a lot of evidence that diverse leadership teams and a diverse workforce lead to better decision making and more successful organisations – that’s why we see so many companies focusing and investing heavily in actually walkingthe walk on diversity and inclusion, not just talking the talk. Diversity means just that – a team that includes BOTHgenders and people from a variety of different backgrounds with a range of experience. I would be just as concerned by an all-female (and all white to boot) cabinet as I would an all-male cabinet.

How could an emergency national unity cabinet to tackle Brexit seriously omit the likes of Hilary Benn, Dominic Grieve, Vince Cable, Keir Starmer or Ken Clarke?  What about Rory Stewart? All men who command great respect across the political spectrum whose contribution to such a team would be immense (granted, they don’t help address the lack of BAME individuals).

The idea that women are more conciliatory is a total red herring – five minutes of Emily Thornberry grandstanding and patronising others on Question Time is enough to prove that she’s not naturally the conciliatory type, yet she features on Caroline Lucas’s “dream team”.

We need the best minds from across the political spectrum focused on the task of getting us out of this almighty mess and rescuing us from the terrifying precipice we are hurtling towards.

 

* Munira Wilson is a businesswoman, anti-Brexit campaigner and former parliamentary candidate, living in Twickenham.

Advert

  • TonyH 13th Aug '19 - 11:13am

    Well said Munira. I’m afraid my previously high opinion of Caroline Lucas has taken a bit of a hit due to this intervention, which I found indulgent, divisive, and more than a little bit arrogant.

  • Geoff Reid 13th Aug '19 - 11:21am

    This episode demonstrates summertime over-hurried thinking. It is no time for MPs to have long holidays!

  • Chris Cory 13th Aug '19 - 11:27am

    Absolutely Munira. Interesting that CL feels the need to apologise for excluding women of colour (<10% of population ?) but nothing about excluding the 50% who happen to be born male. The nadir of identity politics.

  • Nonconformistradical 13th Aug '19 - 11:36am

    I agree – well said.

    I think it was a very silly move on Caroline Lucas’s part.

