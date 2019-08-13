LibLink: Chuka Umunna: Don’t let these reckless Brexit gamblers claim they speak for the British people

Chuka Umunna writes in the Independent about how the Brexiteers are trying to manipulate us:
Ministers know that a no-deal Brexit will involve an immediate shock to the economy which is one reason why they will seek to hold an election almost immediately after exit day – if it hasn’t happened beforehand – so it takes place before the pain is really felt.
Michael Gove even floated the idea of announcing a bank holiday on 1 November in an attempt to delay the inevitable chaos until after people have been to the ballot box. There is a description for this type of behaviour – vote rigging.
He argues that the Government doesn’t have a mandate for no deal
Parties representing a majority of electors in 2017 had set their faces against a no-deal Brexit. So any mandate claimed for a hard Brexit died at this point – something the Vote Leave cabal in government have never accepted.
They try to deny the parliamentary arithmetic but the fact they could not get their extreme form of Brexit through the House of Commons this year has provided something of a wake-up call. Now they are seeking to force their no-deal Brexit through even if Johnson’s administration – to all intents and purposes, a Vote Leave government – has lost the confidence of the House of Commons before 31 October.
This is definitely unconstitutional and, quite possibly, unlawful. It is certainly hypocritical given they argued for Brexit, in part, on the basis that it represented a reassertion of parliamentary sovereignty.
Let’s put aside the issue of leaving without a deal for one moment, and turn to the core question of whether we leave the EU at all. You see, if the Remain/Leave question were put to the public again in a referendum, the opinion polls have pretty consistently had Remain in the lead since 2017. Today it would be 52.2 per cent Remain to 47.8 per cent Leave.
He offers an insight into Labour thinking on a no deal Brexit.Is this why they are not embracing initiatives to stop it?
All Tory rebel MPs and, indeed, a substantial minority of Labour MPs would not give the Labour leader that confidence but would be open to other suggestions. The bottom line, though, is that for it to work Labour would have to support it and Labour has ruled out an emergency government. Shadow home secretary, Diane Abbott, was the latest to reject it last night.
This is not surprising, not least because lifelong Brexiteer, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, will be intensely relaxed if Brexit happens – he has spent years campaigning for it. Jo Swinson, on the other hand, has made it clear that we Liberal Democrats are very open to it because, as the UK’s biggest and strongest Remain party, we are determined to do all we can not only to stop a no-deal Brexit but to stop Brexit altogether.
You can read the whole article here.
Brexit voted by the many. Denied by the few self interested undemocratic members of parliament where democracy is supposed to rule & who are happy to be elected by a majority of 1 & not even 50% of the vote.They should hang their heads in shame.
It would be heartening to believe an MP was capable of shame.
I think at the very least we should allow recall petitions when MPs cross the floor or have the whip removed.
Bless out pop a couple of Brexiteers, decrying the Parliamentary Democracy they where so in favour of a few short years ago. The reek of hypocrisy is nauseating; but remember folks it will always be someone else’s fault.
So the love of Parliamentary Democracy that forced you to vote to leave the EU, no longer suits, bless just bless. So why exactly did you vote leave, you havnt a clue have you, the pursuit of sunlit uplands blinds you to reality. We must have our “precious” without a clue what the precious is. Sad just so sad.
The main reason why Brexit hasn’t happened is that those in favour can’t agree what form it should take, so that it causes minimum damage. This throws into doubt the whole idea that any particular form of Brexit had a majority. Blaming MPs who are trying to act in the best interest of their people is just a diversionary tactic.
Brexit will have least bad effect on the well-off and most ill-effect on the poor and those just getting by. Historically nationalism has often been used by the ruling classes to stop the working classes from making common cause with their brothers and sisters in neighbouring countries. Brexit conforms to that pattern.
Terry: Please read the article “52.2 per cent Remain to 47.8 per cent Leave”
It is not compulsory to declare which party you support, but you are free to do so.
John Peters: Would you have recalled Winston S Churchill for changing political parties?
He had to fight a by-election whenever he was appointed a minister.
Frankie: The 2016 referendum was like ships that pass in the night, but your comment here is difficult to understand.
Ian Sanderson (RM3): There is another reason, revisiting the Belfast (Good Friday) arrangements is too difficult. Northern Ireland had a referendum and approved the deal. The Irish Republic had a referendum and approved the deal, including downgrading the claim to the North in their 1937 constitution.
Ian Sanderson
The main reason Brexit hasn’t happened is because parliament is stuffed with Remainers who will not vote for any deal and because the main opposition is more interested in forcing a general election. Party political jostling was heightened when the May government lost its majority in 2017. This is a very precarious government with a majority of one seat, resulting in lots of internal squabbles, propped up by a confidence and supply arrangement.
@Glenn
What a typical load of Brexit rubbish. If the hard Brexiters had backed May and she had control of her cabinet the her deal would have got through.
Ian Sanderson has hit the nail on the head
David Becket
I don’t think so. I will not be rude back, tempting though it is.
Glenn:
It looks much more likely that you have no answer and no worked out idea of a Brexit actuality, no Brexit in your head that is not a fantasy. Whatever Brexit is currently envisaged is nothing like any Brexit that was the subject of the referendum.
If you deny “that those in favour can’t agree what form it should take” then do tell us about this Brexit that those in favour have agreed on.
I was happy to leave the details to the government.
Given that Parliament has rejected the Withdrawal Agreement I expect Leavers will be happy with just leaving on the 31st October. I will be.
So may the majority of the electorate.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/08/12/boris-johnson-has-publics-support-shut-parliament-get-brexit/
Glenn, Glenn really, I thought it had something to do with the ERG and how they voted. Perhaps I got it all wrong.
John Peters. You may be right except latest polling say those who think the original decision was wrong are 48%, those who think it was right 41%, taken two weeks ago by YouGov.
I’m afraid the Referendum result is the only vote which counts. Hypothetical results from a vote which the Lib Dems and Greens say they will ignore anyhow are pointless.
Martin
No. I’m very aware that re-rudeness and name calling it’s one rule for Remain posters and one for leave posters.
What I will point out is that most leaver voters I talk to do agree with so-called-hard-Brexit. Most of the conservative MPs that did back May’s deal were actually Remainers, including May herself. The Labour Party, which accepted the referendum result couldn’t really agree to vote even for proposals they actually put foreword themselves. I will also point out that the Lib Dems flip flop between a people’s vote and insisting that parliament must decide because ours is representative democracy or whatever is convenient on any particular given day.
What I now see is a lot of pro EU people tearing their hair out as they realise there isn’t going to be a peoples vote or an election or a final reprieve before Halloween. I also note, with considerable amusement, that whilst whist British Europhiles want to stay in the EU, most actual Europeans increasingly just want Britain to leave.
Looking at who voted against the 3rd meaningful vote on May’s deal, there do not seem to be enough Leavers for that ever to have been carried. A poll of MPs prior to the 2016 referendum showed aprox 2:1 Remain to Leave. That IS the underlying reason why no vote on a deal has passed.
“Labour has ruled out an emergency government.”
Oh no they haven’t. What they have said is that an emergency government must be led by Corbyn.
Now, I grant you that that’s an uncompromisingly tribalist position. However, so is the position adopted so far by the Lib Dems and Greens, which is that an emergency government must NOT be led by Corbyn.
What all this tells the national Remain-supporting majority is that when the chips are down, the Lib Dem, Green and Labour parties do not truly care enough about Brexit. They care first and foremost about their little inter-tribal party political game.
If we are to get out of this morass, somebody will have to act big. On the whole, it is Her Majesty’s Official Opposition who (whatever you think of their leader) have the stronger case. It would be a difficult concession for the Lib Dems to let Corbyn lead. But it would surely be an impossible concession for a party with 247MPs to let a party with 13MPs dictate who should lead an emergency government.
Pegs on noses, vote for Corbyn as emergency PM. Be ready to limit, very strictly, what Corbyn will be supported to do, and what transgressions by Corbyn would immediately lead to a withdrawal of support and the collapse of the emergency government. But give an emergency government a chance. Don’t let tribalism cause No Deal Brexit.
@David Allen
The problem with a Corbyn-led Government is not the 13 Libdem MPs, its the Tory “Rebels”. Its their Tribalism that is the block & without them we will Fail. Corbyn knows that & is quite happy to Fail as long as he doesn’t get the blame.
Its not clear that there is any Constitutional/Democratic/Legal route to stop Brexit. Of course Parliament Could do it, the problem is that they lack the will, for now at least. By the time all those “Rebel” MPs find their spines it may well be too late.
I don’t think that I am being overly pessimistic though I hope that I am.
David Allen 13th Aug ’19 – 12:45pm
“Pegs on noses, vote for Corbyn as emergency PM.”
The mathematics require a majority, including some Tory MPs who oppose NO DEAL.
The outgoing chancellor is one who has explicitly said he would not. Others say OF COURSE NOT or laugh at the suggestion.
The Telegraph Report is both inaccurate and misleading. Read Mark Pack and then complain to IPSO. https://www.markpack.org.uk/159481/dreadful-opinion-poll-reporting-by-the-daily-telegraph/
We must stop the misinformation that plagued the referendum from being repeated now things are hotting up.
David Becket 13th Aug ’19 – 1:40pm:
The Telegraph Report is both inaccurate and misleading.
The Telegraphs figure of 54% excludes ‘Don’t Knows’ which is normal practice. Whether it should be normal practice is a matter of debate, but it’s how such polls are generally reported (e.g. by the People’s Vote campaign). Mark Pack’s second complaint, essentially about using ‘prorogued’ as a synonym for ‘suspended’ seems rather pedantic.