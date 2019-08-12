The Voice

Jo Swinson visits Irish Border

By | Mon 12th August 2019 - 9:59 pm

Back in 2017, LDV held a fringe meeting at the Bournemouth Conference where we talked about the areas that could be most harmed by Brexit – the Irish Border and Gibraltar. We heard that the manufacturing process for some products could involve crossing that border five times. You can just imagine the chaos Brexit brings to that process.

Today, Jo Swinson, who has barely had a break since being elected leader 3 weeks ago, headed to the Irish Border to hear from the people who would be amongst the worst affected by any Brexit.

She went one better than Boris Johnson who has never bothered himself to actually go and find out what havoc he is so cavalier about wreaking. Here is the interview she gave to BBC News.


 

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarfrankie 12th Aug - 10:12pm
    David, Many of us care. If Brexit is defeated we have a brief opportunity to change this country for the better. In the chaos and...
  • User AvatarRoland 12th Aug - 9:49pm
    @Jeff - Nice quotes, however remember EU law etc. is only law because the UK government agreed to it becoming law in the first place....
  • User AvatarNeil Sandison 12th Aug - 9:22pm
    Thanks katherine Pindar but the shadow of Grenfell is the untold story of the many multi-story tower blocks which will now have to be demolished...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 12th Aug - 9:15pm
    Wouldn't it be lovely (with some notable exceptions) if people made a comment about Katharine's first paragraph. The fact they don't is most revealing. As...
  • User Avatarfrankie 12th Aug - 8:54pm
    Peter, You don't have to be a government to be a currency issuer. Bitcoin et al ( and the proposed Fakebook currency) are not issued...
  • User AvatarTonyH 12th Aug - 8:50pm
    David Allen - /i/"the Lib Dem anti-Brexit vote will evaporate, becase there is no point voting to oppose something which has just happened anyway." This...
Sun 18th Aug 2019
00:00
Village Action Day ð¸
Sat 24th Aug 2019
12:00
Pizza and Politics with Mark Pack
Thu 29th Aug 2019
Bury BC, Radcliffe West by-election
Mon 9th Sep 2019
18:30
An Evening for Paddy