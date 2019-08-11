The Voice

Jo Swinson’s message for Eid-al-Adha

By | Sun 11th August 2019 - 7:00 pm

As Muslims celebrate Eid, Jo Swinson says that as Leader she will continue to make sure our party defends Britain’s Liberal values against Islamophobia and discrimination in all its forms. On the party’s website, she wrote:

For those who have taken part in Hajj, this is a season of new beginnings and Muslims across the globe will be taking time out to reflect on the significance of their faith in their own individual lives.

Sadly, we are witnessing a horrifying rise in Islamophobia which is often accompanied by exclusionary, right-wing nationalism. Islamophobic tropes are becoming commonplace and attacks on Muslims have been espoused by the man who has just become our Prime Minister. This is unacceptable. We must confront this poisonous rhetoric which, if left unchecked, will permeate our communities in the most extreme and hateful ways.

As Leader of the Liberal Democrats, I will continue to defend our country’s liberal values and will redouble our Party’s efforts to defeat discrimination in all its forms.

As we celebrate Eid, let us let us recognise the enduring and valuable contributions of Muslim communities across the country and let us refuse all attempts to divide our nation.

My warmest wishes to all those celebrating. Eid Mubarak!

In London, Cllr Hina Bokhari, Mayoral Candidate Siobhan Benita and Cllr Sam Foulder-Hughes went to a celebration in Kingston and recorded this video:

https://twitter.com/HinaBokhariLD/status/1160501336586084352?s=20

Eid Mubarak from the Lib Dem Voice team to all who are celebrating today.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 11th Aug - 6:34pm
    This is a most interesting debate, thank you, posters all, though the moderation being employed means one cannot respond quickly to points raised. Neil Sandison,...
  • User AvatarPeter Dunphy 11th Aug - 6:20pm
    The Nick Cohen article contains a lot of incorrect speculation and most importantly no seats have yet been agreed. The Parties each have their democratic...
  • User AvatarTCO 11th Aug - 5:47pm
    @Chris Cory because we're not centre left and @Rob Heale has it spot on. Blair assembled a coaliton right across the centre and won three...
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 11th Aug - 5:46pm
    For a cohesive society, all sectors must enjoy a good quality of life. This means sufficient income to pay for the basic necessities and some...
  • User AvatarChristopher Haigh 11th Aug - 5:25pm
    If officials of the party are not communicating on matters relating to their brief how can members campaign at a local level in the knowledge...
  • User Avatarfrankie 11th Aug - 5:12pm
    Peter, You voted to make us poorer, one of the risks of that is there is no money to pay pensions. That is what makes...
Sun 18th Aug 2019
00:00
Village Action Day ð¸
Sat 24th Aug 2019
12:00
Pizza and Politics with Mark Pack
Thu 29th Aug 2019
Bury BC, Radcliffe West by-election