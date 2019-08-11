A Remain Alliance and opportunities for the Lib Dems…..detail may not be quite there but Lib Dems are poised for massive breakthrough

On Friday night the Spectator’s Coffee House blog carried a piece by Nick Cohen about a Remain Alliance. It had details of all sorts of seats being divved up between us, Plaid and the Greens.

My first thoughts on reading that was that it was at best speculation. I mean, why on earth would anyone leak plans for a Remain Alliance to the heart of the Brexit-supporting media, I can’t imagine. Anyone can sit down with a bit of paper and the 2017 election results and work out where it might make sense to stand one Remain candidate. It’s not rocket science.

The official party response says:

These reports cited by Nick Cohen are inaccurate in many ways. As the strongest remain party we are committed to stopping Brexit and are actively talking to those in other parties, and none, to achieve this.

I mean, Unite to Remain is pretty open about what it is trying to do and I would be very surprised if there wasn’t some sort of arrangement in some seats. But that has to get buy-in from all sorts of people, not least the local parties involved. Just by way of interest, if you delve a bit deeper into that organisation, you will see that its director is one Peter Gerard Dunphy who, until last year, was the chair of our Federal Finance and Resources Committee. He left us to join the Change UK project earlier this year but is still on friendly terms. His motivation is more to bring about the massive change in politics than any falling out with the Lib Dems.

Today’s Observer carries a story saying that we are changing our strategy for a general election in the wake of new research which shows we could be in play in a couple of hundred seats. It mentions specific seats that we could be targeting, including Dominic Raab’s heavily Remain seat

The article basically says that we are changing our election strategy and trying to raise money. Now, if we weren’t doing these things, there would be something far wrong given that we could be facing an election within weeks. The election of a brilliant, engaging and dynamic leader with a strong message, and our victory in Brecon, should make those jobs a lot easier.

The article carries quotes from three senior Conservatives who suggests that the Tories could lose seats to us as voters are horrified at the hard right direction of the current Cabinet. This from a former Cabinet Minister:

The route the PM and [his senior adviser] Dominic Cummings have taken is really blind to the fact that you’ve opened up this yawning chasm in the centre of politics,” said one. “The Lib Dems have always been at their best in a crisis.”

And more:

There’s a really obvious home [for moderate Tories] … Look at Winchester – it is hugely vulnerable,” said the former cabinet minister. “It’s the sort of city where people will say, you know what, we don’t want to leave the EU, we don’t like this hard-right posturing of the likes of Dominic Raab and Priti Patel. Her approach to law and order goes down really badly. These voters want to rehabilitate people and get them out of prison.” Another added: “There are lots of seats in the south-east where Conservatives are at risk.”

This gut feeling is confirmed in a YouGov poll conducted for People’s Vote which The Times (£) suggests would see us winning seats like Richmond Park, St Ives,Cheltenham, North Devon, Cheadle, Lewes, St Albans, Hazel Grove, Wells and North Cornwall. That would mean that our own Kirsten Johnson would be among our new MPs along with former Presidential candidate Daisy Cooper and would see the re-election of Sarah Olney and Tessa Munt.

The Observer article also mentions that Emma Kennedy, the actor and broadcaster who expressed support for the Lib Dems in the European elections, could fight Surrey Heath against Michael Gove. While I’m sure that’s something many people, not just in the Lib Dems, would love to see, just a gentle reminder that nobody can stand for the party without being a member and going through an approval process and then get selected for the seat. Let’s just wait and see.

The detail of the press reports may be not be entirely accurate, but the overall mood music shows a resurgent party with a dynamic leader and a strong message poised to do very well indeed.

We all have our part to play in making it happen. Here are three things we can do:

Talk to friends and family and colleagues and people we meet at bus stops about the current political situation and if anyone says they want to stop Brexit and share our values, get them to join us.

For any election, the sooner you can start spending money the better. So if you can, give money nationally or to your nearest target seat campaign.

Help in the two current by-elections, Beatrice Wishart in Shetland on August 29th and Laura Gordon in Sheffield, shortly after the current incumbent gets round to resigning. All you need to know about how to do that is here.

And local parties, if you haven’t already, get round your new members, invite them along to things and get to know them. Invite them to action days and show them that we are on this vital job of stopping Brexit.

This is a time for all of us to step up and turn what are obvious opportunities into the reality of many Lib Dem MPs. While that would be great for us, it is vital for the country to take it away from the insular, dangerous, ultra-nationalist, hard right future that currently threatens.

Jo Swinson says she has no limits for her ambitions for our party. She is right to think that she is a candidate for Prime Minister and that we should think big. This week we found out that Ben Rathe, who did such a good job getting her in the media in her leadership campaign, is to be her new Press Secretary. She is amassing a team around her with the skills and vision to grab the public imagination.

We did it during the European election and motivated people to vote for us in huge numbers across the country. Remain parties actually won that election, not that you’d know from the press.

Jo has talked about us becoming a kinder, friendlier, more loving country where we transform the economy to put people and planet first. We need to be the party that makes people for each other not against each other. Those ideas, as well as stopping Brexit, will be front and centre of any campaign.Jo will compare very well with the reactionary, right wing rich Tory government and the Brexiteer Corbyn.

In amongst the fear fight of Boris Johnson concentrating their fire on Corbyn because, let’s face it, it’s all he’s got and Corbyn concentrating his fire on a Tory/Brexit Party alliance and the spectre of Farage in the Cabinet because that’s all he’s got, you will have a young, optimistic woman with a vision of hope. That’s a very powerful thing.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings