It’s worse than you think

The other main British parties don’t care enough. Do we?

About the plight of ordinary working families with insufficient income to keep bread on the table. The distress of troubled teenagers unable to find a quick response to mental health problems. The struggle to make ends meet for single mothers with more than two children. The worry of people with disabilities facing proving again their need for Personal Independence Payments. The hopelessness of people losing their homes because of delays in Universal Credit payments. The alienation of young people who can’t see a future beyond gang culture and drugs. And the despair of people in dead-end ill-paid jobs or ill and alone at home who can’t see any prospect of their life ever getting better.

There are all these people struggling in Britain today, yet we have a Conservative government indifferent to them. Indifferent to what people have gone through with the austerity of the last few years, to the rising poverty levels, and to the expectation that the standard of living for ordinary people will worsen if Brexit happens, with or without a deal.

Professor Alston, the UN Rapporteur of extreme poverty, put his finger on it in his Statement, after his 11-day fact-finding tour of Britain last November.

In the Introduction, after describing in devastating detail the situation he had found here, he wrote, “It is the underlying values and the ethos shaping the design and implementation of specific measures that have generated the greatest problems. The government has made no secret of its determination to change the value system to focus more on individual responsibility, to place major limits on government support, and to pursue a single-minded focus on getting people into employment at all costs. Many aspects of this program are legitimate matters for political contestation, but it is the mentality that has informed many of the reforms that has brought the most misery and wrought the most harm to the fabric of British society. British compassion for those who are suffering has been replaced by a punitive, mean-spirited and often callous approach.”

These values of the Conservative government are not Liberal Democrat values, and never have been. But what of the values of the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn, which denounces us for not caring about austerity?

Here we come I believe to one of the ironies of the state of British politics today, The Labour Party, the traditional defender of the working classes, has failed to defend their real interests in not opposing Brexit. It cannot be for the good of working people to find themselves getting poorer as the pound sinks and prices rise after Brexit. It cannot be in their interests that the uncertainty of the times are now contracting the manufacturing and construction industries and causing job losses again. It cannot be in the interests of ordinary people that huge amounts of human and monetary resources are being devoted to preparing for Brexit, while the real problems of society are ignored.

The supposed champions of the people are not standing up for the people’s real interests. Insidiously, this Labour Party has shifted its focus to the middle classes, as its 2017 Manifesto and attitudes to Tory Budget decisions have shown. It is letting everyone down above all by the two-facedness and division that means there is no certainty that it can win an early General Election and oust the Conservatives.

The Tories won’t help the poorest and most disadvantaged people of our society. It seems that the Labour Party is looking elsewhere now. Let the Liberal Democrats BE the party that really cares and will act for them as soon as it regains a share of power.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.