The best way to answer Coalition guilt-shaming is to challenge austerity and poverty today, head-on

The election of a new Liberal Democrat leader has been followed by a predictable burst of accusations and guilt-shaming – mostly, but not only, from Labour sources – regarding the Lib Dems’ part in the Coalition, cuts and austerity. Responses on Liberal Democrat Voice and in other Lib Dem groups have often followed a familiar pattern too. A fair amount of irritated defensiveness. A lot of detailed discussion of the financial situation in 2010, deficit levels, etc. Sometimes a feel of this being a rather theoretical economic argument a bit far away, only raised to torment us.

I think this is to miss the point. The best way to get over endless guilt-shaming and raking-over of the Coalition is not to get sucked into circular arguments over just what part any Lib Dem minister played in this or that decision in 2014 but to say very clearly we’ve moved on, there are urgent matters to be dealt with, and that today, in the here and now, 2019, the Liberal Democrats see poverty as a real crisis, care about it and are prepared to tackle it.

What doesn’t leap out from current Lib Dem responses is any sense of urgency. An urgent awareness that there is an atrocious crisis of poverty in this country, and it’s getting worse. Galloping homelessness, thousands dependent on food banks, more and more people in work but so poorly paid and so insecure they barely keep going. Public health indicators that had been improving for decades now stalled or going backwards, as the United Nations’ Alston Report on Poverty in the UK highlighted.

And behind this worsening poverty are some very old ideas, like the assumption that anyone in need of support is potentially a ‘scrounger’ culpable for their own poverty who needs to be kept in check through such things as the benefit sanctions regime.

This impoverishment – and the resulting sense of hopelessness – in large sections of our country is surely something Liberal Democrats care about, and oppose. This is actually stated clearly in documents such as ‘Demand Better’ and the ‘Fairer Share for All’ motion due to be voted on at the autumn conference. More good proposals have come from other Lib Dem groups.

The problem is they’re not given much prominence, not enough people hear about them. Poverty issues did not feature highly in the leadership debate, and combatting poverty isn’t among the campaign themes on the Lib Dem website home page. As others have commented on Lib Dem Voice, the party’s response to the Alston Report was weak.

I know Brexit tends to focus all attention, but I suggest Liberal Democrats’ concern for and proposals on poverty have to be highlighted far more – maybe even as much as Brexit – if the party is really going to offer, as Jo Swinson wrote in her excellent Observer article, ‘a positive, alternative vision for our country’.

In the first place, because it’s the right thing to do. But it’s also a matter of very practical politics.

Currently many people see Labour as the only party really concerned over austerity, and see the Liberal Democrats as having little to say about it. Part of this is of course the old Coalition issue: as Alex Wasyliw said in his recent Lib Dem Voice thread, ‘the Coalition robbed us of compassion in many people’s eyes, and we still don’t seem to understand this’.

Accepting this, allowing poverty and austerity to be seen solely as ‘Labour issues’, their turf, is to open up a massive own goal. And the best way to combat this will be to stake out our own positive, inclusive positions in advance.

To make a credible case that the Lib Dems are, as Ed Davey put it in a fine piece in the New Statesman , ‘tough on the causes of Brexit’, we must convey an urgency in what we say and how we say it. A clear, consistent vision of how Lib Dems today will address this crisis will do far more to defuse attacks than trying to relitigate decisions made years ago in coalition.

The party needs to proclaim as clearly as possible that –

Liberal Democrats reject the ideology of the penalization of the poor. And acknowledge that austerity has gone way beyond anything required by economic necessity after 2010.

And that LDs have practical, readily understandable proposals to respond to the poverty crisis and aim to pursue them as a matter of urgency.

And this needs to be hammered home very, very loudly.

The impact of the clear anti-Brexit stance has shown the Lib Dems’ potential when we put forward a clear, unambiguous message. We also have a strong image on climate change. But to be a truly inclusive national party, avoid being corralled as a ‘one-issue bubble’ and make the most of the extraordinary situation we’re now in, we need – and have a responsibility – to put forward equally clear and emphatic messages in other areas as well.

This is all the more important in the current crisis. Within weeks we might be facing a very dirty election campaign, with all the tricks Dominic Cummings can come up with. Labour will ratchet up the guilt-shaming too. The best way to deal with this will be to see it coming, and have fresh, positive responses ready. We can, and should, put out an anti-poverty, anti-inequality message for today, not 2010, presented in simple and accessible terms. In living colour.

* Nick Rider is a Liberal Democrat member from Hornsey, North London.