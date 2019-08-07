The best way to answer Coalition guilt-shaming is to challenge austerity and poverty today, head-on

The election of a new Liberal Democrat leader has been followed by a predictable burst of accusations and guilt-shaming – mostly, but not only, from Labour sources – regarding the Lib Dems’ part in the Coalition, cuts and austerity. Responses on Liberal Democrat Voice and in other Lib Dem groups have often followed a familiar pattern too. A fair amount of irritated defensiveness. A lot of detailed discussion of the financial situation in 2010, deficit levels, etc. Sometimes a feel of this being a rather theoretical economic argument a bit far away, only raised to torment us.
I think this is to miss the point. The best way to get over endless guilt-shaming and raking-over of the Coalition is not to get sucked into circular arguments over just what part any Lib Dem minister played in this or that decision in 2014 but to say very clearly we’ve moved on, there are urgent matters to be dealt with, and that today, in the here and now, 2019, the Liberal Democrats see poverty as a real crisis, care about it and are prepared to tackle it.
What doesn’t leap out from current Lib Dem responses is any sense of urgency. An urgent awareness that there is an atrocious crisis of poverty in this country, and it’s getting worse. Galloping homelessness, thousands dependent on food banks, more and more people in work but so poorly paid and so insecure they barely keep going. Public health indicators that had been improving for decades now stalled or going backwards, as the United Nations’ Alston Report on Poverty in the UK highlighted.
And behind this worsening poverty are some very old ideas, like the assumption that anyone in need of support is potentially a ‘scrounger’ culpable for their own poverty who needs to be kept in check through such things as the benefit sanctions regime.
This impoverishment – and the resulting sense of hopelessness – in large sections of our country is surely something Liberal Democrats care about, and oppose. This is actually stated clearly in documents such as ‘Demand Better’ and the ‘Fairer Share for All’ motion due to be voted on at the autumn conference. More good proposals have come from other Lib Dem groups.
The problem is they’re not given much prominence, not enough people hear about them. Poverty issues did not feature highly in the leadership debate, and combatting poverty isn’t among the campaign themes on the Lib Dem website home page. As others have commented on Lib Dem Voice, the party’s response to the Alston Report was weak.
I know Brexit tends to focus all attention, but I suggest Liberal Democrats’ concern for and proposals on poverty have to be highlighted far more – maybe even as much as Brexit – if the party is really going to offer, as Jo Swinson wrote in her excellent Observer article, ‘a positive, alternative vision for our country’.
In the first place, because it’s the right thing to do. But it’s also a matter of very practical politics.
Currently many people see Labour as the only party really concerned over austerity, and see the Liberal Democrats as having little to say about it. Part of this is of course the old Coalition issue: as Alex Wasyliw said in his recent Lib Dem Voice thread, ‘the Coalition robbed us of compassion in many people’s eyes, and we still don’t seem to understand this’.
Accepting this, allowing poverty and austerity to be seen solely as ‘Labour issues’, their turf, is to open up a massive own goal. And the best way to combat this will be to stake out our own positive, inclusive positions in advance.
To make a credible case that the Lib Dems are, as Ed Davey put it in a fine piece in the New Statesman, ‘tough on the causes of Brexit’, we must convey an urgency in what we say and how we say it. A clear, consistent vision of how Lib Dems today will address this crisis will do far more to defuse attacks than trying to relitigate decisions made years ago in coalition.
The party needs to proclaim as clearly as possible that –
- Liberal Democrats reject the ideology of the penalization of the poor. And acknowledge that austerity has gone way beyond anything required by economic necessity after 2010.
- And that LDs have practical, readily understandable proposals to respond to the poverty crisis and aim to pursue them as a matter of urgency.
And this needs to be hammered home very, very loudly.
The impact of the clear anti-Brexit stance has shown the Lib Dems’ potential when we put forward a clear, unambiguous message. We also have a strong image on climate change. But to be a truly inclusive national party, avoid being corralled as a ‘one-issue bubble’ and make the most of the extraordinary situation we’re now in, we need – and have a responsibility – to put forward equally clear and emphatic messages in other areas as well.
This is all the more important in the current crisis. Within weeks we might be facing a very dirty election campaign, with all the tricks Dominic Cummings can come up with. Labour will ratchet up the guilt-shaming too. The best way to deal with this will be to see it coming, and have fresh, positive responses ready. We can, and should, put out an anti-poverty, anti-inequality message for today, not 2010, presented in simple and accessible terms. In living colour.
* Nick Rider is a Liberal Democrat member from Hornsey, North London.
I would like to think that our leader and other key figures are aware of the comments on LDV, but I doubt it.
As many others have complained we are the ONLY PARTY that has not commented on the Alston Report. Would Jo like to come onto LDV and explain why this is so?
This is URGENT.
“Current Labour” are using the Libdems involvement in the Coaltition govt as a stick to beat us up because they see us as a threat. As someone who thought we did pretty well in govt I think we should defend our record and I think it’s very important that we do so. It has to be remembered and said again and again that “No Austerity” was not on the table in 2010. Should we have tried harder (with 15% of govt MPs) to resist some of the cuts?, with hindsight, possibly. Don’t forget that pre June 2016 the UK had the highest growth in the G7 so it can be argued that the economy was going in the right direction. Once the deficit was “back under control”, so about 2105/16 it would have been advisible to end austerity, which even the tories accept. I know “current Labour” is a different party than New Labour but we need to call out their hypocricy (ie advocating cuts in 2010 and then criticising coalition for doing so) as it seems that the media is giving Labour a free ride on this issue. Most people are prepared to look to the future (so why mention Labour:Iraq/pfi/immigration/gfc) but if corbynistas use our role in the coalition in this way then we need to defend ourselves 100%
The problem remains that we may want to have moved on, but many members of the public have not and until they do the problem simply continues. It may be nice and reassuring for us to say to ourselves that we have moved on, but it doesn’t work like that. There are two ways to deal with a problem of past behaviour – the first is to face up to it, accept it and convert people by putting the counter argument (which all of our senior figures have signally failed to do since 2010), the second is to ignore it and wait for people to forgive or forget.
Forget takes a long, long time (generations in many cases). Forgive needs a new ground changing occurrence that restores faith in us or undermines our opponents or preferably both. Brexit could be that, but only if we successfully stop it and manage the media publicity so that most people give us the credit. The first part, stopping Brexit, remains very difficult, but I see very little attention of a strategy to win the media battle.
Whether it is lack of finance, lack of ability or just a lack of understanding that simply believing we are right is not enough to win over public opinion, I don’t know. Suffice it to say, without a willingness amongst ourselves to change our ability to recover to anything close to our 2010 position remains balanced on a knife edge.
A welcome post from Nick Rider, and as David Becket rightly says, this is urgent.
A number of us, including Michael BG and Katharine Pindar have raised the Alston Report with senior members of the party – with no success. Ed Davey told me he hadn’t read it, though to be fair, said he would when I gave him a copy. Our DWP spokesperson Christine Jardine failed to turn up for a Commons debate on the Alston Report on 13 June and has not made a comment. I have yet to hear anything from Jo Swinson. This lack of response fuels what Nick describes as ‘Coalition Guilt Shaming’.
The issues of poverty (and growing inequality) do exist. The Alston Report evidenced it. A new enquiry by the Nobel Prize winner Professor Sir Angus Deaton for the IFS highlights it. The new IFS study will focus on extreme inequality, levels in pay, wealth and health in which the UK appears to be closely following the USA. The USA is ranked on some measures among the most unequal of major nations.
In the UK earnings after inflation in the finance sector grew by as much as £ 120 per week on average whilst the average worker is about £ 17 pw worse off in the last ten years.
The IFS states the richest 1% in the UK have seen their share of household income triple in the last four decades with the average FTSE chief exec income rising 145 times that of the average worker compared to 47 times in 1998. Meanwhile Food Banks grow in number and size. Check out the Trussell Trust website.
The issue is critical – resentment fuelled Brexit. Lib Dems ignore it at their peril. The history of Seebohm Rowntree’s research in York fuelled the 1909 people’s budget. It’s time to fly that flag again in York at Conference. Issues ignored will not go away.
Well tis embarrassing to have to accept we Tagalog with Gidieon, nay in the case of Alexander ran ahead proclaiming the rightousness of austerity. Well the first part of putting things right is to accept you did something wrong. In our case we fell hook line and sinker for the need for austerity, so a mea culpa, austerity went too far, tis a mistake we will not make again would be a start. Perhaps the message of “We are a party that learns from its mistakes, unlike the others that just repeat them” might be a message people can appreciate.