Ben Wōden

Is there a scientific basis for the sugar levy?

By | Wed 7th August 2019 - 5:15 pm

Discussion of the sugar levy has focused on effectiveness and moral/political hazards. I want to focus on one problem that makes those redundant: Does it make scientific sense?

Not obviously.

A popular narrative: In the past, we thought obese people were that way because they lacked willpower and ate too much food, particularly fat, which obviously made you “fat” – it’s called fat! Then, scientists who had previously been silenced by the nutrition science establishment (which was in Big Sugar’s pocket) bravely spoke up and educated us on the Science!™, and now we know that it’s sugar, not fat, that makes you obese.

Reality is more complicated.

The supposedly debunked “fat = evil” paradigm was never a scientific consensus, but merely a pop-science one. It was less the work of the nutrition scientists than of sugar companies and the makers of low-fat diet products. The supposedly triumphant “sugar = evil” paradigm also has little support amongst nutrition scientists. At best, they are marginally more concerned with the impact of sugar on health than they were 50 years ago, and marginally less concerned about fat.

It isn’t hard to blow the simplistic anti-sugar position out of the water. This graph does it impressively, and should make everyone update their beliefs significantly away from thinking that sugar is a major cause of obesity, and should absolutely torpedo the simplistic “sugar = evil” position that has taken hold in many parts of the population and, seemingly, in government.

A paradigm shift has indeed occurred, but in the popular conception of nutrition science, rather than in nutrition science itself. The pop-science position has gone from simplistically demonising fat to simplistically demonising sugar, with only passing reference to science in the process. This disconnect between scientific and pop-science consensuses is common; explore Scott Alexander’s essay Learning to Love Scientific Consensus for more detail.

Nutrition science is complicated, and individual studies of limited worth. Dishonest charlatans can pull out a few studies, obfuscate their meaning a little, and make it look like the scientific consensus is whatever they want. Only by taking a view of the entire field can one have any hope of making sense of it. The water is further muddied by the state of reporting on nutrition science, which is so bad that media reports of the science often bear no resemblance to the science itself.

If you don’t want to take my word on what the current consensus nutrition science research is, then well done! I recommend starting with Stephan Guyenet’s The Hungry Brain, which provides a solid overview of the current consensus science. If you don’t fancy a whole book, I recommend Alexander’s review of it.

Providing incentive structures can be an effective way to change people’s behaviour, but providing overly simplistic, misguided incentive structures for a system as complicated as this has a long history of producing woeful unintended consequences. Furthermore, awarding the implicit approval of the government to a scientifically unsound oversimplification of a complex field into “sugar = evil” actively harms people’s understanding of nutrition science, making it harder for them to make informed choices.

The sugar levy isn’t just an illiberal, meddling measure to make sure the poor make government-approved trade-offs between the few pleasures available to them – it’s also a scientific nonsense, so we shouldn’t back it.

* Ben Wōden has been a member of the Liberal Democrats since 2010 and lives in Reading.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 7th Aug - 6:00pm
    @ Peter Martin "Austerity is simply the process of squeezing the economy using fiscal measures." Indeed so, Peter, but there are deeper questions to be...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 7th Aug - 5:36pm
    "The best way to answer Coalition guilt-shaming is to challenge austerity....." Maybe, but first how about trying to understand what it is? Austerity is simply...
  • User AvatarChristopher Haigh 7th Aug - 4:58pm
    It's so sad but the party powers that be just don't seem interested in the plight of the disabled and their carers. Debbie Abraham's
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 7th Aug - 4:07pm
    @ Rupinder, I don't know where to start on this! Frankie, above, for once makes more sense than the OP! Maybe I should just highlight:...
  • User AvatarJohnmc 7th Aug - 3:39pm
    Surely if parties fighting on a remain manifesto win an election that’s an end to any further action following the dodgy referendum of 2016. Those...
  • User AvatarTony Greaves 7th Aug - 3:19pm
    Sad news. Joyce was typical of the Liberal party and the Liberal Democrats - a long-term colleague and often (in the earlier days in particular)...
Sun 18th Aug 2019
00:00
Village Action Day ð¸