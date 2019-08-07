Remembering a wonderful, zero-hoots giving, wise Liberal

Alex Wilcock has put up a marvellous thread on Twitter tonight marking 106 years since Baroness Nancy Seear’s birth.
I was lucky enough to hear her forthright views in person at a couple of conferences back in the 1990s and I remember how sad I was when she died in the middle of the General Election campaign in 1997. Her lifetime of putting all she had into advancing the liberal cause and she never saw our big breakthrough.
Read the whole thread:
Born OTD 1913: Liberal Hero Nancy Seear
A campaigning legend, an intellectual powerhouse and a terrifyingly forceful speaker.
I remember her at a public meeting, asked ‘What do the #LibDems stand for?’, getting a huge laugh by exclaiming, “PIDL!”
1/7 pic.twitter.com/BGrX3OOT1y
— Alex Wilcock 🔶 (@alexwilcock) August 7, 2019
There are some brilliant stories – her take-down of Paddy at a Federal Policy Committee meeting when he was leader – and her vigorous defence of him when he needed it.
i always really admired her. She said what she thought in the most direct way imaginable.
You can see the BBC News report of her death from around 19:15 here.
Her obituary from the Independent by fellow peer Geoff Tordoff is here.
Not only did she spend a considerable amount of time on the front bench listening to and intervening with devastating logic at Questions and in Committee, but when she rose to speak in debates her contributions were among the most listened to in all parts of the House. Her ability to deal with the most complex subjects with total clarity was made even more impressive by the fact that she was never ever known to use a single note. It was this picture that impressed the audiences when television was introduced into the Lords in 1985.
Do you have any Nancy Seear stories to share? I can only imagine what she would have to say about the mess we find ourselves in today.
Nancy was a long-time President of the Fawcett Society, including the period (approx. 1988) when I was Chair. I was having some serious difficulties (and was much younger and less experienced than I am now) and decided that it would be appropriate to ask the President for some advice. She duly invited me to meet her in her office in the House of Lords (which would be the first time I had ever been there). I was solemnly passed from flunky to flunky until I arrived at the office to find her seated at the far end of a very long table (she was Lords’ Whip at the time). ‘Come up here’, she said, extracting a bottle of whisky and two glasses from a sideboard and pouring a seriously substantial slug into each glass. ‘Get yourself outside that and then tell me what the problem is!’
Somehow it stopped seeming quite so serious.
Dear Nancy came up to speak for me when I stood in Richmond, N.Yorks back in 1983. A wonderful courageous woman who was a delight to be with and who always caused a stir when she spoke at Conference. Much missed, a proper Liberal.
I joined the party because of Baroness Seear. It was over 30 years ago, I was 15. It was the merger era, we were on 3% in the opinion polls, our lowest ever recorded poll. She was on Question Time and destroyed a Tory Cabinet minister, I think a hapless Kenneth Baker, with straightforward, no nonsense, common sense and I was converted on the spot. I had first come across her on The Week in the Lords on BBC2 (no such proper TV coverage these days) and I got to meet her in the 1992 General Election campaign at Hereford. Her camel coat had worn so many rosettes the lapel was badly frayed! She was a wonderful person of utter integrity, she’d have made mincemeat of most of today’s politicians.
My favourite was when she said (roughly):
“If it’s a choice between conspiracy or cock-up, I usually find it’s cock-up.”