Remembering a wonderful, zero-hoots giving, wise Liberal

Alex Wilcock has put up a marvellous thread on Twitter tonight marking 106 years since Baroness Nancy Seear’s birth.

I was lucky enough to hear her forthright views in person at a couple of conferences back in the 1990s and I remember how sad I was when she died in the middle of the General Election campaign in 1997. Her lifetime of putting all she had into advancing the liberal cause and she never saw our big breakthrough.

Read the whole thread:

Born OTD 1913: Liberal Hero Nancy Seear

A campaigning legend, an intellectual powerhouse and a terrifyingly forceful speaker.

I remember her at a public meeting, asked ‘What do the #LibDems stand for?’, getting a huge laugh by exclaiming, “PIDL!”

1/7 pic.twitter.com/BGrX3OOT1y — Alex Wilcock 🔶 (@alexwilcock) August 7, 2019

There are some brilliant stories – her take-down of Paddy at a Federal Policy Committee meeting when he was leader – and her vigorous defence of him when he needed it.

i always really admired her. She said what she thought in the most direct way imaginable.

You can see the BBC News report of her death from around 19:15 here.

Her obituary from the Independent by fellow peer Geoff Tordoff is here.

Not only did she spend a considerable amount of time on the front bench listening to and intervening with devastating logic at Questions and in Committee, but when she rose to speak in debates her contributions were among the most listened to in all parts of the House. Her ability to deal with the most complex subjects with total clarity was made even more impressive by the fact that she was never ever known to use a single note. It was this picture that impressed the audiences when television was introduced into the Lords in 1985.

Do you have any Nancy Seear stories to share? I can only imagine what she would have to say about the mess we find ourselves in today.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings