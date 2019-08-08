You’ll want to get to Sheffield this weekend….

Absolutely nobody would grudge Jane Dodds, our newly elected MP for Brecon and Radnorshire a weekend off.

After all, she has just been through a gruelling by-election campaign.

When I was down there three weeks ago, she had a very strong sense that people were coming to help her and she needed to return that favour.

Nobody expected her to be doing it quite so soon, though.

This Saturday I’m going to #Sheffield to help the amazing @LibDemLaura and @SheffLibDems team! We have a real chance pull off another big win here and elect a hard working @LibDems MP. So please, come and join me – together we can turn Sheffield Hallam orange once more! 🔶 pic.twitter.com/qldtzuxFG2 — Jane Dodds AS/MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🔶 (@DoddsJane) August 7, 2019

Since the Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam said he was stepping down in September, Laura has been stepping up her campaign activity.

Thank you to everyone who came to our campaign launch yesterday! We had more than 70 people all determined to build on Brecon and show Labour that failing to oppose the government has consequences. We're open again today from 10-7 so drop in and pick up a round! pic.twitter.com/ezcxSPHduA — Laura Gordon 🔸🔶🔸 (@LibDemLaura) August 4, 2019

Jane is repaying the huge effort Sheffield put in to her win. Laura went to Brecon several times as did local party chair John Dryden to whom I am eternally grateful for the lift back from the Lib Dem Pint in Brecon. I wouldn’t have been able to go otherwise.

I will be going down to Sheffield after my Summer holiday and I suspect more Scots will head there after the next big test – the Shetland by-election on August 29th. Getting Beatrice Wishart elected as MSP is really important. I’m not going to get there but I’ve done some stuff from down here and donated more than I dare tell my husband.

We have the chance to elect two more absolutely amazing women to Holyrood and Westminster in the next few weeks. Let’s make sure we do all we can to get them there.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings