Caron Lindsay

You’ll want to get to Sheffield this weekend….

By | Thu 8th August 2019 - 8:55 am

Absolutely nobody would grudge Jane Dodds, our newly elected MP for Brecon and Radnorshire a weekend off.

After all, she has just been through a gruelling by-election campaign.

When I was down there three weeks ago, she had a very strong sense that people were coming to help her and she needed to return that favour.

Nobody expected her to be doing it quite so soon, though.

Since the Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam said he was stepping down in September, Laura has been stepping up her campaign activity.

Jane is repaying the huge effort Sheffield put in to her win. Laura went to Brecon several times as did local party chair John Dryden to whom I am eternally grateful for the lift back from the Lib Dem Pint in Brecon. I wouldn’t have been able to go otherwise.

I will be going down to Sheffield after my Summer holiday and I suspect more Scots will head there after the next big test – the Shetland by-election on August 29th. Getting Beatrice Wishart elected as MSP is really important. I’m not going to get there but I’ve done some stuff from down here and donated more than I dare tell my husband.

We have the chance to elect two more absolutely amazing women to Holyrood and Westminster in the next few weeks. Let’s make sure we do all we can to get them there.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael BG 8th Aug - 11:24am
    TCO, I note that you joined the party after 2015 and I wonder if you were a Conservative voter before this. I am astounded that...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 8th Aug - 10:09am
    The Liberal Party had a lot of associate organisations which the SDP did not. I had met Nancy Seear in the British Group of the...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 8th Aug - 10:08am
    Whenever the Gladstone Club met in the Lady Violet Room at the National Liberal Club we would look at the picture of Nancy Seear. Would...
  • User AvatarDavid Hughes 8th Aug - 9:39am
    Finally, I would add that we kept in touch over the years and I last saw her a few months before her death, sadly just...
  • User AvatarDavid Hughes 8th Aug - 9:31am
    Shortly after leaving Southampton University in 1978 I was employed by Nancy Seear to be her agent, campaign organiser, researcher and general factotum in the...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 8th Aug - 8:43am
    @ TCO "Unfortunately we lost MPs in 2015 for two reasons: (i) a failure of a small but unfortunately vocal minority to get behind their...
Sun 18th Aug 2019
00:00
Village Action Day ð¸