Lord William Wallace writes….Boris Johnson think rules don’t apply to him

We now face a really nasty government, hell-bent on leaving the EU without a deal. What Boris Johnson described only weeks ago as ‘a million-to-one chance’ has now become the central planning assumption for No.10. Johnson’s airy language about a rapid re-negotiation has evaporated; he has refused to visit even Dublin, and has made no effort to talk directly to prime ministers he casually offended when he was foreign secretary. He is focussing instead on blaming the EU for refusing to accept the UK’s demand to drop the ‘Irish backstop’, even though the British government has no alternative workable proposals on how to manage the Irish border after Brexit. He and his advisers calculate that, in a slickly-presented election campaign, enough British voters might blame foreigners to carry this right-wing version of Conservatism back into office, without looking too closely at its own contradictions.
On top of this, our new government is threatening a constitutional crisis. Briefings by No.10 staffers remind journalists that the expectation that a Prime Minister will resign in the event of losing a vote of no confidence ‘is only a convention’. The British constitution is built on conventions, and on the expectation that honourable politicians will observe them. But Boris Johnson is not an honourable politician. On resigning from Theresa May’s government, he broke several clauses of the ministerial code: the Daily Telegraph announced he would be resuming his handsomely-paid column three days after he resigned, in defiance of the code’s requirements to wait a month before accepting other posts, to consult the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments before doing so, and not to announce the move until the committee had pronounced. As an Etonian master commented, Boris Johnson does not think that rules need apply to him – even constitutional rules.
This is a Vote Leave government, not a Conservative one. The appointment of Dominic Cummings as chief of staff, and the recruitment of special advisers from the 2016 campaign team and from the clutch of interconnected right-wing think-tanks grouped around the Taxpayers’ Alliance and the Institute of Economic Affairs, makes its ideological direction clear. During the Vote Leave campaign several Conservative MPs tried to remove Cummings and Matthew Elliott (previously the director of the Taxpayers Alliance) as campaign directors: they saw off the plotters successfully. Cummings despises most politicians – including Ian Duncan Smith, whom he served as director of strategy for 9 months before resigning, labelling the then-Conservative leader ‘incompetent’. He has referred to the European Research Group of MPs as ‘useful idiots’, and no doubt considers the opportunists in the Cabinet who have hung onto Johnson’s coat-tails – Matthew Hancock, Grant Shapps, Amber Rudd – to be worse than that.
Close ideological and financial links with the libertarian right within the USA are evident. Liz Truss, the former Young Liberal who has now embraced free market libertarianism, spent part of her ministerial visit to Washington last week with the Heritage Foundation and the Competitive Enterprise Institute, learning about deregulation and tax cutting strategies. Ministers are flowing to North America, rather than to our European neighbours, for consultations on future relationships. Matthew Elliott has joined the Treasury as special adviser to Sajid Javid – who once claimed that Ayn Rand, the American philosopher of selfish individualism, was his favourite author.
Promises to spend more on the NHS featured prominently in Elliott’s successful campaign against the Alternative Vote, as in the 2016 Referendum. Johnson is now playing this card again (though with a much smaller sum so far pledged) – knowing that this appeals strongly to Leave-supporting voters, together with promises of 20,000 extra police, to distract from continuing cuts in other areas of public spending. The Cummings-led team of highly-professional campaigners see these as vote-winning elements for the forthcoming contest ‘between the People and Parliament’, in which Boris Johnson will lead the people against what he will describe as ‘discredited professional politicians’. His declaration of earnings apart from his parliamentary salary over the past year of over £800,000 suggest that his personal style is more plutocratic than popular – which is an argument that his opponents will want to press.
Nigel Farage is outside the tent, despised by Cummings and hating him in return. He’s no more an authentic ‘man of the people’ than Johnson; his European Parliament declaration states that he is paid an additional £27,000 per month (£324,000 per year) through his own media company, in addition to his MEP’s salary. But he is not outside the political game. His entirely centrally-directed party is now adopting candidates for constituencies across the country, in competition with the Conservatives, but potentially open to local pacts. Farage himself has spent recent weeks in the USA, including a major fund-raising event in New York attended by right-wing billionaires and political luminaries, which he pitched as raising money to combat the pernicious influence of George Soros on British politics. ‘Dark money’ will flow from abroad into our next election campaign, as into the 2016 Referendum. And we still don’t know where the largest donation to the Leave campaign came from, although a leading businessman told me some weeks ago that ‘it is common knowledge’ that it came, through Gibraltar, from a hostile foreign government.
This is not normal politics. The hard ideologues who are driving this new government do not respect Britain’s constitution, its social contract, even its 4-nation political union. They are opposed to the messy political compromises, and the careful rules to protect dissent and minorities, that define liberal democracy. They are very well funded, including by hedge-funders who have profited from the fall in the pound that followed the referendum and who hope to make more, onshore and offshore, from a deregulated UK financial system. It’s going to be very rough over the next three months, as appeals to English nationalism deceive voters, and economic difficulties are blamed on foreign intransigence. A Conservative MP recently told a Financial Times journalist that he was reading Sebastian Haffner’s Defying Hitler, to understand how democratic rules and open society can slip away into dictatorship. Let’s hope he was being over-dramatic. But let’s do whatever we can to ensure that such a slide does not begin.
* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.
The Fixed Term Parliament Act should not be ignored.
A senior ex-judge on tv, described as a Liberal, told us about a ‘wrinkle’.
Assuming that Boris is defeated in a vote of confidence or no confidence he may wish to nominate the date of the consequent general election to deliver its result after 31 October.
A different Prime Minister might decide on a different, possibly earlier, date.
A multi-party government could be formed to revoke Article 50, call a general election and promise to disband.
The Labour leadership does not support this policy, and, consequentially,
are putting tribalism above the national interest.
Please do not say that a Labour government is in the national interest.
There is ample evidence against.
The right when on the up ‘put the knife in’ their opponents. They use everything at their disposal to push themselves forward. On the other hand ‘the forces of good’ (LibDems etc.) fight clean. Is this not how dictatorships arise? We must SHOUT LAUD AND CLEAR against the bullying tactics of this Leave Govnt.
You might be better off letting those of us who vote Conservative decide if this is a Conservative government or not.
I expect I missed your article condemning the constitutional crisis brought about by MPs hijacking parliamentary business earlier in the session.
The Fixed Term Parliament Act gives Boris 14 days to try to form a new government if he loses a vote of confidence. As far as I am aware it doesn’t say anyone else can try. That seemed to be the belief at the time the act was passed according to Hansard.
Boris can then choose a fresh election date.
@Richard Underhill
Everybody is putting tribalism above the national interest at the moment.
Given the current numbers in parliament, any Labour Government’s grip on power would be so tenuous that it could be brought down at a moments notice. Needs must when the devil drives. The first priority is to get beyond 31st October and still be in the EU. It will be a huge gamble to bring this government down without an alternative administration and at the moment and I can’t see one being agreed without Labour support. Politics makes strange bedfellow,
Actually John Peters, the Fixed Term Parliament Act does not give Boris 14 days to try to form a new government, it gives 14 days for the HoC to pass a motion “That this House has confidence in Her Majesty’s Government.” No mention of Boris, or the PM, only Her Majesty and her government.
@John Peters, I’m not sure why you would think that only a current Prime Minister could try to form a new government in the 14 days after losing a confidence vote.
You say: “That seemed to be the belief at the time the act was passed according to Hansard.” Whose belief?
The House of Commons briefing paper (downloadable from https://researchbriefings.parliament.uk/ResearchBriefing/Summary/SN06111#fullreport) mentions the formation of “a new Government” – there is no restriction on who could lead that new government, but they would have to then be able to win a confidence vote.
So in those circumstances any MP who could muster majority support could form a new government.
“We now face a really nasty {ie ultra right wing -PM} government, hell-bent on leaving the EU without a deal. ”
I sometimes feel I’ve hit my head in an accident and awoken in a parallel universe! In the one I grew up in, politicians like J C Junkers, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Ursula von der Leyen are the right-wing establishment and are in no way to be trusted as friends of ordinary people. The left is just as distrustful of the United States of Europe as they are of the USA. We had politicians like Jeremy Corbyn who openly said so too!
But in this one, to be considered to be on the left, it is increasingly de rigueur to be in favour of all this undemocratic EU nonsense!
Maybe I’ll get back soon! 🙂
Thank you, Lord Wallace, for bringing us back down to Earth after the brief euphoria of the Brecon & Radnorshire by-election – every silver lining has a cloud, I suppose.
So, what to do? We might not have the numbers in the Commons, or support within the news media, or the luxury of time; and right-wingers are deluging social media with their poison. All that’s left is a General Strike and blockade of Downing Street, followed by a Velvet Revolution?!
For there to be a general election on 24th October a vote of no confidence in the government has to be passed on or before 12th September!
Peter Martin,
It does depend on what ones sees as right-wing.
A government which will inflict a large amount of economic damage by leaving the EU in the hope that we will export more out of the EU than in the EU;
OR an EU which enforces conservative economic policies on countries which have the Euro inflicting huge economic damage (for example on Greece).
The EU can be seen as right-wing or left wing with the protection employee rights or the regulation of multi-national companies.
Lord Wallace’s piece does indeed make sombre reading but one, I alas, have to agree with. In my rather advanced years I could be tempted to say the country deserves what it gets but that would be selfish especially for the younger citizens of the UK who will have to live with consequences of this awful government. As I have said before they are a bunch of self serving hypocrites along with Nigel Farage and also being he!ped by a totally inadequate opposition leadership. It maybe wishful thinking but I still cling to the hope that they will found out and stopped.