Lord William Wallace writes….Boris Johnson think rules don’t apply to him

We now face a really nasty government, hell-bent on leaving the EU without a deal. What Boris Johnson described only weeks ago as ‘a million-to-one chance’ has now become the central planning assumption for No.10. Johnson’s airy language about a rapid re-negotiation has evaporated; he has refused to visit even Dublin, and has made no effort to talk directly to prime ministers he casually offended when he was foreign secretary. He is focussing instead on blaming the EU for refusing to accept the UK’s demand to drop the ‘Irish backstop’, even though the British government has no alternative workable proposals on how to manage the Irish border after Brexit. He and his advisers calculate that, in a slickly-presented election campaign, enough British voters might blame foreigners to carry this right-wing version of Conservatism back into office, without looking too closely at its own contradictions.

On top of this, our new government is threatening a constitutional crisis. Briefings by No.10 staffers remind journalists that the expectation that a Prime Minister will resign in the event of losing a vote of no confidence ‘is only a convention’. The British constitution is built on conventions, and on the expectation that honourable politicians will observe them. But Boris Johnson is not an honourable politician. On resigning from Theresa May’s government, he broke several clauses of the ministerial code: the Daily Telegraph announced he would be resuming his handsomely-paid column three days after he resigned, in defiance of the code’s requirements to wait a month before accepting other posts, to consult the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments before doing so, and not to announce the move until the committee had pronounced. As an Etonian master commented, Boris Johnson does not think that rules need apply to him – even constitutional rules.

This is a Vote Leave government, not a Conservative one. The appointment of Dominic Cummings as chief of staff, and the recruitment of special advisers from the 2016 campaign team and from the clutch of interconnected right-wing think-tanks grouped around the Taxpayers’ Alliance and the Institute of Economic Affairs, makes its ideological direction clear. During the Vote Leave campaign several Conservative MPs tried to remove Cummings and Matthew Elliott (previously the director of the Taxpayers Alliance) as campaign directors: they saw off the plotters successfully. Cummings despises most politicians – including Ian Duncan Smith, whom he served as director of strategy for 9 months before resigning, labelling the then-Conservative leader ‘incompetent’. He has referred to the European Research Group of MPs as ‘useful idiots’, and no doubt considers the opportunists in the Cabinet who have hung onto Johnson’s coat-tails – Matthew Hancock, Grant Shapps, Amber Rudd – to be worse than that.

Close ideological and financial links with the libertarian right within the USA are evident. Liz Truss, the former Young Liberal who has now embraced free market libertarianism, spent part of her ministerial visit to Washington last week with the Heritage Foundation and the Competitive Enterprise Institute, learning about deregulation and tax cutting strategies. Ministers are flowing to North America, rather than to our European neighbours, for consultations on future relationships. Matthew Elliott has joined the Treasury as special adviser to Sajid Javid – who once claimed that Ayn Rand, the American philosopher of selfish individualism, was his favourite author.

Promises to spend more on the NHS featured prominently in Elliott’s successful campaign against the Alternative Vote, as in the 2016 Referendum. Johnson is now playing this card again (though with a much smaller sum so far pledged) – knowing that this appeals strongly to Leave-supporting voters, together with promises of 20,000 extra police, to distract from continuing cuts in other areas of public spending. The Cummings-led team of highly-professional campaigners see these as vote-winning elements for the forthcoming contest ‘between the People and Parliament’, in which Boris Johnson will lead the people against what he will describe as ‘discredited professional politicians’. His declaration of earnings apart from his parliamentary salary over the past year of over £800,000 suggest that his personal style is more plutocratic than popular – which is an argument that his opponents will want to press.

Nigel Farage is outside the tent, despised by Cummings and hating him in return. He’s no more an authentic ‘man of the people’ than Johnson; his European Parliament declaration states that he is paid an additional £27,000 per month (£324,000 per year) through his own media company, in addition to his MEP’s salary. But he is not outside the political game. His entirely centrally-directed party is now adopting candidates for constituencies across the country, in competition with the Conservatives, but potentially open to local pacts. Farage himself has spent recent weeks in the USA, including a major fund-raising event in New York attended by right-wing billionaires and political luminaries, which he pitched as raising money to combat the pernicious influence of George Soros on British politics. ‘Dark money’ will flow from abroad into our next election campaign, as into the 2016 Referendum. And we still don’t know where the largest donation to the Leave campaign came from, although a leading businessman told me some weeks ago that ‘it is common knowledge’ that it came, through Gibraltar, from a hostile foreign government.

This is not normal politics. The hard ideologues who are driving this new government do not respect Britain’s constitution, its social contract, even its 4-nation political union. They are opposed to the messy political compromises, and the careful rules to protect dissent and minorities, that define liberal democracy. They are very well funded, including by hedge-funders who have profited from the fall in the pound that followed the referendum and who hope to make more, onshore and offshore, from a deregulated UK financial system. It’s going to be very rough over the next three months, as appeals to English nationalism deceive voters, and economic difficulties are blamed on foreign intransigence. A Conservative MP recently told a Financial Times journalist that he was reading Sebastian Haffner’s Defying Hitler, to understand how democratic rules and open society can slip away into dictatorship. Let’s hope he was being over-dramatic. But let’s do whatever we can to ensure that such a slide does not begin.

