Another good night for the Lib Dems in local elections – a strong hold and a GAIN

The Council by-election results are in and it’s been another very good night for the Liberal Democrats.

In Newnham ward, where MEP Lucy Nesthinga has stood down, Josh Matthews won with a big swing from Labour.

Full result from Newnham which saw @JoshMatthewsLD elected: Lib Dem Josh Matthews 774 59.5% (+16.3)

LAB: 235 18.1% (-18.1)

GRN: 149 11.5% (+1.5)

CON: 143 11.0% (+0.2) pic.twitter.com/NQaOoTtfRF — ALDC (@ALDC) August 8, 2019

Congratulations to Cllr Josh Matthews and all the Cambridge team.

We had to wait for this one, but we GAINED Claines ward in Worcester to gain our only seat on the Council. Congratulations to Cllr Mel Allcott and team.

Brilliant news from Claines ward in Worcester – another Lib Dem GAIN for @melallcott. Congratulations! Lib Dem Mel Allcott: 47.6% (+9.3)

CON: 45.6% (+5.2)

GRN: 4.6% (-0.6)

LAB: 2.2% (-12.4) pic.twitter.com/5rTXhbT0o4 — ALDC (@ALDC) August 8, 2019

The Conservatives held the Irthlingborough Waterloo ward in Northamptonshire. Sadly there was no Lib Dem candidate.

Not a bad night, though! The Swinson Surge continues…

And there doesn’t seem to be much point in voting Labour. Look how their vote plummeted in both Newnham and Claines.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings