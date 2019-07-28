Jo Swinson gives Jeremy Corbyn a lesson in opposing a terrible Government

Jo Swinson has had a very effective first six days as Lib Dem Leader. She’s been popping up all over the media and the fact that both Labour and SNP supporters alike have gone for her big time shows that they know she is a massive threat to them.

This morning, viewers of Sophy Ridge on Sunday will have seen Jeremy Corbyn offer his usual tired and hand-wringing approach to Brexit and his less than robust approach to anti-semitism in his party.

Immediately afterwards, they had Jo on. She was clear, engaging and she answered the questions put to her.

Here are some of the highlights:

New Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson says Jeremy Corbyn is "pretty hopeless" and is bottling it" #Ridge. Read more here: https://t.co/TcAGQ6WVyD pic.twitter.com/Lajhezl1Al — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) July 28, 2019

Jo Swinson says she does not believe there is a majority of any one deal or form of Brexit. She also says she would honour any result of a second referendum, but it wouldn't change her view. #Ridge. Read more here: https://t.co/TcAGQ6WVyD pic.twitter.com/H7URT891gu — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) July 28, 2019

Jo Swinson says some of the things she voted in favour of as part of the coalition government, such as the bedroom tax, were wrong. But she says the Lib Dems could be proud of things like same sex marriage #Ridge. Read more here: https://t.co/TcAGQ6WVyD pic.twitter.com/MyV6WkA8dX — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) July 28, 2019

Labour campaigning for Remain when the other alternative is No Deal contrasts with Liberal Democrats campaigning for Remain against any form of Brexit. Trying not to upset anyone usually means you upset everyone – and that is the lesson that Labour is showing no sign of learning.

It was one of our biggest mistakes during the coalition years, but we have now learned that you need to be clear in your offer and if that means that some people won’t vote for you as a result, then that’s fine. However, you actually gain those voters who appreciate the clarity of your message. The fact that our opinion poll rating is not that far behind Labour’s bears that out.

Jo is doing exactly what she needs to do. She’s talking about the need to stop Brexit. She’s calling out the most terrifying Government we’ve had in my lifetime and she’s offering that vision of hope, about creating that economy that, in her words, puts people and planet first.

She also tackled the misrepresentation of her position that is being peddled on social media by Brexiteers. If there was a People’s Vote that voted to leave on a specific version of Brexit, it wouldn’t just change her mind. She’d still think that we were better off in the EU. However, she would “absolutely” accept the result of that referendum. Of course she would still continue to fight for what she believed in. I mean, can you actually imagine Farage and Co shutting up if we voted to Remain?

Jo gave a strong, confident performance. She came across as honest, authentic and clear. Corbyn cannot come close to competing with that.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings