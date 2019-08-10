Geoffrey Payne

What do do on the Friday night before Conference

By | Sat 10th August 2019 - 11:30 am

eptember, but if you look at the conference program you will also notice it starts at 9am on that day. For most people who want to be there at the start this means it makes sense to arrive on the Friday before.

If that is your plan and you are wondering what to do for Friday evening, then you may recall that last year there were 2 “unofficial” Friday evening events; Lib Dem Pint and the Social Liberal Forum (SLF) pre-Conference dinner.

If Lib Dem Pint is happening this year then I would happily promote it in this article, but my internet searches have not shown that it is. It was a very popular event last year and I would suggest keep a look out for it next year. Which leaves …

  1. Social Liberal Forum Pre-Conference Dinner

The SLF ARE organising their pre-Conference dinner and our guest speaker will be Siobhan Benita, the Lib Dem candidate for the Mayor of London next year. It is worth bearing in mind that in the recent EU elections the Lib Dems “won” London with more votes than anyone else, so Siobhan stands a good chance of becoming the Lib Dem mayor of London next year.

If this is your first Lib Dem conference, then the SLF dinner is a great opportunity to get to meet other Liberal Democrats informally before conference has even started.

Last year the event was a complete sell out and people were allowed to turn up on the evening without pre-booking.

This year we cannot allow that. You MUST book in advance. The venue needs to know who is coming and what your menu choices are. To encourage you to book early we have an early bird rate of £30 before Thursday 15th August. After that the full price will be £40 up to Friday 30th August. This will be the final cut off date. But better to book now and not put it off.

You can do this via the SLF website, where you can also find out more about the SLF, social liberalism and the books we are selling.

* Geoff Payne is the events organiser for Hackney Liberal Democrats

One Comment

