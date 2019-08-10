Public mind manipulation

There’s a report out today calling for the regulation of targeted political advertising. I heard this in a BBC review of the papers, but it isn’t mentioned in theGuardian and can’t find it on the Internet, so I don’t have the details.

However, this is a serious matter and regulation is urgently needed. Sadly, it is probably too late to bring in relevant new laws before a snap general election or even another referendum, so it is vitally important for the public to be fully aware of what is going on.

A recent article by Peter Pomerantsev in the Guardian tells of a world of “dark ads, psy-ops, hacks, bots, soft facts, deep fakes, fake news . . .[and] trolls.” I don’t pretend to understand what most of these are but they are sent digitally not to the population as a whole, but to carefully targeted audiences. The target does not necessarily know from whom the message comes, nor who else is receiving it, or an entirely different message.

The result is that the recipients are deceived into believing that there is a consensus of opinion where none actually exists. Maybe this helps explain the narrow lead for Leave in the 2016 Referendum

Apparently, the person in charge of targeted digital messaging for the Vote Leave campaign i was a Thomas Borwick. According to Pomerantsev:

the most successful message in getting people out to vote had been about animal rights. Vote leave argued that the EU was cruel to animals because, for example, it supported farmers in Spain who raise bulls for bullfighting. And within the “animal rights” segment Borwick could focus (sic) even tighter, sending graphic ads featuring mutilated animals to one type of voter and more gentle ads with pictures of cuddly sheep, to others.

It’s a world away from “Question Time” the “Today Programme,” “Newsnight,” election addresses and, indeed, Focus. the Tories are said to have earmarked several millions to digital advertising since Mr Johnson became Prime Minister.

I’m sure that younger readers of LDV are well aware of the above, but it’s mostly news to me

“Free speech,” which implies an equal access to means of communication by all concerned, is an essential component of democracy. Dominic Cummings, the mastermind behind the pro Brexit campaign and now No 10’s Chief of Staff, is out to deceive us again. In the limited time available, what can we do?

* Peter Wrigley is a former candidate in both Westminster and European elections and is currently president of Batley and Spen liberal Democrats