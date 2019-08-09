Brexit is unpatriotic and shameful

The other day I got talking to two Leavers on the train. They were a married couple well past retirement age. They told me that they belonged to a small group that celebrated St George’s Day and Trafalgar Day, and said that they would be doing this “as long as we are allowed to”. What I took away from that slightly paranoid remark was that they felt their identity was under threat from unpatriotic liberals. They were lovely people who had worked hard all their lives, and whom I instinctively respected. As we parted, I told them my father fought against Hitler and the experience made him a lifelong pro-European. I hope this gave them food for thought.

After thinking about this encounter, I decided to beat the patriotic drum on LDV. And yes – why don’t we have a Lib Dem fundraising event on Trafalgar Day (21 October), or Waterloo Day (18 June)?

For hundreds of years, Britain has taken the lead in standing up to tyrants in pursuit of world domination. Trafalgar may have been a specifically British victory, but Waterloo and Blenheim were not. At Blenheim, Marlborough commanded Austrians and Dutch as well as British, while Wellington’s army included Dutch, Belgians and Germans. But for the arrival at Waterloo of another German army under Bluecher, Napoleon would probably have carried the day. Moreover, even if Trafalgar was a battle we won by ourselves, it was part of a lengthy conflict we could not have won alone.

We could never have been victorious in World War One against the domineering Kaiser without our French allies, who suffered far more than we did. Even when we stood alone in World War Two, many Europeans from the continent fought beside us. Think of the heroic Polish pilots in the Battle of Britain and the ferocious resistance of the Free French at Bir Hakim – but for which Rommel might have ended up reaching Cairo while Germany simultaneously took Malta. And those are just two examples.

So yes, we should be proud of our heritage but acknowledge that Britain can never win alone – and never has done. Where does that leave us today? By turning our backs on our European partners and kicking them in the teeth we are behaving in a very un-British and unpatriotic way. We are kow-towing to Trump and haven’t even left the EU! It is in continuing the legacy of Marlborough and Wellington that this country’s future should lie. We are more effective standing up to Putin, Iranian mullahs, Bashar al-Assad in Syria and other tyrannical forces all over the world if we can do it jointly with our European partners (Think of the Iran nuclear deal that Trump has sabotaged).

Britain could be leading in Europe, and Europe could be leading the world in fighting climate change, developing a more just economic system and cooling horrific international crises like that in Syria. Instead, we are going to become President Trump’s Air Strip One. What a sad and unworthy destiny for the peoples of these islands! Brexit is unpatriotic and shameful – shout it loud and clear!

* ohn McHugo is a member of the Lib Dem Foreign Affairs Advisory Group and a committee member of Lib Dem Friends of Palestine. He writes about the history and problems of the Middle East www.johnmchugo.com, but has been somewhat distracted from this because he is so angry about Brexit.