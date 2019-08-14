Exit costs and wobbly dikes: Brexit could result in deluges in Britain

As you can imagine, I have been, as Dutchman, watching the developments this summer first in Lincolnshire and recently in Derbyshire around dikes and dams that turned out to be outdated, and uncertain to withstand rivers or lakes filled with excessive amounts of rainwater.

Even in low-lying, water conscious Netherlands we sometimes get caught out by a dike or dam breaking; but Rijkswaterstaat (RWS, founded in the Napoleonic era), our Public Works & Water-Management government agency, is ever alert. And RWS knows from experience that when a certain type of dike or dam is wobbly in one place, it is important to inspect all dikes and dams of the same type and building era, to prevent surprises when one or more similar dikes crumble. That message is always part of RWS press briefings around incidents: local government and irrigation specialists must go out and inspect dams in their area.

In January 1995, a part of the Netherlands where our great rivers (Rhine, Meuse, and tributaries) flow through in the province Gelderland were evacuated because heavy rains, upstream in the Belgian Ardennes and Alsace, meant excessive amounts of water were coming our way, and it wasn’t certain that the existing irrigation infrastructure could cope. In total 250.000 people had to evacuate, for periods from 5 to 15 days.

Up to then, the main attention concerning massive floodings had been concentrated on our North Sea coast, with the memory of the 1953 North Sea flood which was a massive disaster in both the Netherlands and the UK (Lincolnshire flooded up to 3 kilometres inland). But from 1995, RWS and the Benelux and German authorities started a masssive updating, straightening out and adaption program for rivers and internal dikes.

The 1953 British flooding is extra relevant because Britain was (like we Dutch) still recovering from the wartime austerity and devastations, and had (Attlee, Churchill) stayed outside the European economic integration process. The Dutch were actively building up the European Coal and Steel Community, and would in 1955-’58 found the European Economic Community.

The Dutch 1953-1986 (!!) recovery from the disaster, building the impressive “Deltawerken” waterworks, was aided substantively by the boosting effect of integrating Western European economies, and in the final stage by money from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

ERDF was launched by the EEC in 1972-5 because Edward Heath absolutely insisted on creating such a facility, because Britain would get nothing from the big federal EEC funding mechanism at that time: the Common Agricultural Policy. When it started in 1975, the UK got 28% of ERDF money (see Desmond Dinan, Ever Closer Union/ Introduction to European Integration; Palgrave, Houndmills, 2d. ed., 1999, p. 70-73).

With Britain already experiencing massive crises in the NHS, elderly care and housing, with Boris increasing Brexit preparation funds astronomically, and (despite Hammond’s warnings) spreading spending and tax cutting promises over all regions of the UK, London is already spending many times over any headroom from the UK’s banking crisis recovery. Boris will struggle to find money for his promises; and every steaming, monsoon-rains summer, Britain will be at risk of internal floodings, with no ERDF aid in their recovery. Johnson is cavalierly dumping all of Heath’s inheritance to Britain.

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.