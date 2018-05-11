Stephen Lloyd calls for action to help victims of domestic violence through Universal Credit

I’m really glad to see that Stephen Lloyd has written to Esther McVey to ask for action to reform Universal Credit to ensure that victims of domestic violence have access to their own money.

The Scottish Party’s landmark Social Security Bill allows for the default splitting of payments between members in a household, but ideally we need to find a solution for the whole UK.

At the moment, the benefit is paid to one person, usually the man.

If domestic abuse is going on in a relationship, there is likely to be financial abuse too so it’s important to ensure that each person has access to some money.

Stephen said:

Among the litany of failures that is Universal Credit, this is one of the most disturbing and damaging. I believe it should be at the very top of Esther McVey’s priorities. Without fast remedial work on the very processes of Universal Credit, some people’s lives may well be put in danger. I will be demanding the minister acts quickly before it is too late.

The full text of his letter is below:

Dear Esther Re: Universal Credit Split Payments I am writing to you on the aforementioned topic of split payments of Universal Credit. Under its current implementation, the single monthly household payment of UC makes it easier for domestic abusers to seize and regulate family income and prevent partners from leaving the home. At present the only way to arrange a split payment of a couple’s Universal Credit is on request. For a victim of domestic abuse, having to make this request will often put them at more danger of abuse from their partner. A recent survey of domestic abuse victims by the charity Women’s Aid found almost 85 per cent of respondents feared the abuse would get worse if their partner found out they had asked for their benefit payment to be divided. I urge you, for the sake of the victims of domestic abuse, take action immediately. Either to make it easier to request split payments or make split payments the default payment method for couples, including dividing payments so that the child credit element is made payable to the main carer, usually the mother, which was the case with child tax credits. All the best, Stephen Lloyd MP

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings