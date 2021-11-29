STOP: think again, does the Health and Social Care Bill address the issues?

The Government is putting in excess of £40 billion (and counting) into the NHS and social care. More money into the first aid camp at the bottom of the cliff instead of building a fence at the top. At the same time the Government has reduced the income of older people by stopping the free television licence and reneging on the triple lock which will inevitably increase demand upon health and social care absorbing much of the additional money. There appears to be a lack of understanding by Government of the correlation between income and demand upon the NHS or that 4/5ths of the expenditure of the NHS goes on older people.
The proposed “cap” of £86,000 on the amount one can spend on social care will benefit the better off in that those without sufficient savings will still have to sell their houses to pay for their care. And the Integrated Care System, also contained in the Health and Social Care Bill, places greater emphasis on commissioning a mixed economy of care than it does on providing integrated cost effective services for those in need.
This more detailed article considers what might have been the outcome were this money to have been put on the State Pension to pump prime raising it to at least 60% of national average earnings, which would still be lower than are state pensions in much of Europe but, which would:
- enhance the quality of life of older people (and it should be remembered that the state pension counts against one’s tax allowance and therefore 20% of this additional expenditure would be clawed back through income tax from those older people with occupational or private pensions);
- reduce demand upon health and social care;
- enable those older people who need long term care to pay more by handing over their income up to the cost of the care home, less their personal allowance, as they do now but with the other savings identified disregard both their savings and house – benefitting both rich and poor, and;
- through other consequential savings ease the tax burden on working people.
Clearly it would be a hard political sell and could not be done without also doing something about the low paid, those on income support and the 3.9 million children being brought up in poverty, three-quarters of whom have a parent in work.
* Chris Perry is a former Director of Social Services of South Glamorgan County Council, a former Non-Executive Director of Winchester & Eastleigh Healthcare NHS Trust and a former Director of Age Concern Hampshire.
The crux of the issue is to get a clear answer to the question ‘whose responsibility is it to pay for the social care costs of (mainly) elderly people who are no longer physically able to look after themselves?’ Should the burden of providing social care fall, initially, on family? If social care can not be provided by family – or family refuses – should the financial burden of paying for others to provide that service fall on the the individual themselves if they have assets that could be used to finance the costs or should the financial burden fall on everybody else’s families by being paid for from general taxation? As I see it, the whole point of a cap on what an individual has to pay for their own social care is designed to protect inheritance wealth for the benefit of the family who may be unwilling or unable to care for their elderly relative – is it fairer that everyone else’s families should pay more in taxes to protect the inheritances of these families? Personally, I don’t see why low paid workers should be paying more National Insurance so that millionaires can pass their wealth to family members…
Brad Burrows. Could I suggest you read the longer article, appended, from which you will see that this is a win win situation at less cost which could reduce the tax burden for working people.