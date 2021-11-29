Welcome to my day: 29 November 2021 – the sun is out, the sky is blue…

Good morning(ish) everyone, and welcome to another Monday. I had been hoping that this would be coming to you from Mumbai, as I was supposed to be at a family wedding on Friday, but something about a pandemic…

Ah well, never mind.

Today is the 276th anniversary of Bonnie Prince Charlie’s army occupying Carlisle. They had also reached Manchester at this point, but the high water mark of that uprising wasn’t far away. The Sonderbund War ended on this day in 1847, when the canton of Valais surrendered to the Swiss Federal Army. And, one hundred years later, the United Nations General Assembly formally adopted Resolution 181, dividing Palestine into Jewish and Arab states, and creating the International City of Jerusalem. It might be fair to say that this didn’t exactly work out.

The Government’s strategy appears to be to distract us from its many failings by focusing on migrants crossing the Channel in small boats. The facts that they aren’t “illegal”, that many safe routes to seek asylum have been withdrawn and that we’ve contributed towards the causes of migration through our support for unsuccessful interventions in such places as Afghanistan and Iraq are quietly brushed under the carpet by Ministers who are either happy to misrepresent the facts or simply neither know nor care.

The campaigns continue in North Shropshire and Old Bexley and Sidcup, so there’ll be more coverage of those as the week goes on.

We’ve already published an interesting piece by Chris Perry this morning, urging a different approach towards the health and social care crisis, and there are a number of articles awaiting editorial attention, so bear with me as we crash into the week head on.