Taboo or Not Taboo… time for the Lib Dems to find their voice on coalitions and the EU?

According to former Lib Dem Press Secretary and current FT journalist, Miranda Green, “The great ‘Brexit’ and ‘coalition’ taboos are holding the Lib Dems back”. Whilst other commentators, including Matthew Parris and Daniel Finkelstein in the Times, have bemoaned our failure to set out a distinctive message on these issues.

In their defence, the party leadership is rightly sceptical of the siren voices to which we succumbed in 2019. It would be all too easy to say something that improves our national poll rating, but harms our prospects in the Blue Wall, where nearly all our realistic targets lie. Hubris did for us last time and we’re not about to repeat the mistake.

But that doesn’t mean we must speak in riddles when asked whether we would go into coalition with Labour or rejoin the EU.

Inevitably, Labour have weaponised the Lib Dems’ role in austerity (notwithstanding our success in stopping the Tories cutting as much as both they, and the Labour party, threatened in their 2010 manifestos!). The Party consequently tends to avoid mentioning our period in government, for fear of repelling Labour tactical voters, despite the coalition’s achievements and the positive view of many disillusioned Conservatives, who are rightly appalled at what came next. As for future intentions, our current line is to simply say we will not countenance a coalition with the Tories, but then refuse to answer the exact same hypothetical when the subject turns to Labour; which sounds unconvincing and does little to reassure wavering Conservatives.

Surely the lesson to be learnt from 2010-15 is that formal coalitions are incompatible with First Past the Post.

The junior partner in a coalition is bound to suffer in the subsequent election. Voters opposed to the government, regard both parties as equally culpable, whilst those who supported it, are more likely to credit the larger party for its achievements.

So, whilst it’s right to rule out a coalition with the Conservatives, because they have proved themselves currently unfit to govern, should we not go further and rule out a coalition with any party under First Past the Post? Not because coalitions are inherently bad, but because our voting system militates against them. In answer to the Labour coalition question, should we not say we will work constructively with Keir Starmer on an issue-by-issue (or possibly confidence & supply) basis, to provide stability and a bulwark against his hard left, but not join a formal coalition absent the introduction of PR?

On Brexit, Ed Davey was criticised by many in the party when he refused Andrew Marr’s invitation to brand the Lib Dems a rejoin party.

Despite the brickbats, Ed was undoubtedly correct. Rejoining will be a process, only achieved gradually from a position of strength, through tough negotiation which can only begin once we’ve healed the rancour at home and no longer threaten discord abroad. In refusing Marr’s poison chalice, Ed avoided the Lib Dems being portrayed as backward-facing curmudgeons, threatening to return the country to the bad blood of yesteryear; rather than forward-looking visionaries, determined to address the structural issues that created Brexit in the first place.

So whilst we’re NOT a rejoin party, that should not stop us loudly proclaiming – The Lib Dems are The Re-engage Party.

Whilst the Tories think they’ve got Brexit done; and Labour want to make it work; we must continue to call it out (but not those who voted for it) as a deadweight that harms our economy and reduces the electorate’s standard of living (which is why, in the face of much criticism at the time, our MPs were right to vote against a rotten deal which both the Conservative and Labour front benches endorsed). As an academic I see the harm our continued exclusion from programmes like Erasmus Plus and Horizon is doing to the university sector; whilst as a bar owner in Central London I am suffering the same Brexit-induced fate as much of hospitality with labour shortages, rising costs and deteriorating consumer confidence.

Unfortunately, we often seem bashful about our principled and consistent stance on the folly & deceit of Brexit.

Admittedly the party will, when pressed, admit to advocating a four-stage process to take us back into the Single Market; which is fine, provided the voter stays awake long enough to hear the answer. We need to hone that message by saying at every opportunity we are committed to re-joining existing EU institutions, negotiating sector specific accords and re-entering the Single Market as soon as possible. Whilst, when asked whether we want to re-join the EU, we should say YES; as soon as the time is right, the country is ready and the terms are acceptable; which inevitably means it will not happen without electoral reform to address the structural instabilities of the minority rule from whence Brexit first sprung.

As noted recently by Miranda Green (at 22.37) and Stephen Bush, a key aspect of Lib Dem identity in recent elections has been the championing of at least one position that differentiated us from both Labour and the Conservatives. This has included opposition to the Iraq War, a hypothecated 1% on income tax, opposing university tuition fees and stopping Brexit. Clearly not all those pledges lasted the course, but that should not preclude us seizing the zeitgeist by stating unambiguously that Lib Dem policy is to join the single market and introduce PR as soon as possible. Neither is easy, nor a panacea, but they are important steps in our mission to mend our shattered economy & fix our broken politics. And critical staging posts in our long-term aim of one day negotiating from a position of strength to re-join the EU.

I began by mauling Hamlet but will end with a direct quote from the Prince of Denmark:

“How absolute the knave is! We must speak by the card, or equivocation will undo us.” *

* The ‘card’ refers to mariners’ sea-charts, which must be followed with precision; I’ll leave you to work out the identity of Brexit’s knave.

* Paul Kohler is a councillor in Merton and the Lib Dem Parliamentary Candidate for Wimbledon.