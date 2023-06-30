Why we are pre-moderating comments

I am picking up on some comments made on a previous post. Readers had noticed that recently we have been pre-moderating comments more than usual and wondered why.

Sadly, we have been at the receiving end of a lot of trolling lately. Not only that, but comments have been posted that are defamatory and possibly libellous. Whatever the legal position may be about what appears on our pages (it is not clear whether we could be sued for something written by a commenter) we simply do not want to be associated with that kind of illiberal and hurtful content.

As many of you know most of the LDV team have day jobs (some very demanding ones) – I’m the only one who is enjoying retirement – and we are all politically active. So we fit our editorial duties around the other demands in our lives, including our families. It would be much simpler for us if we didn’t have to moderate every single comment, and it would be so much less frustrating for our commenters if they didn’t have to wait a couple of hours whilst their comments are sitting in limbo, so it isn’t a decision we take lightly.

We do try to pre-warn you with this note under the post:

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

Of course, people do get cross if their comment is binned, but there can be several reasons for that happening:

It may include a personal attack on another commenter or on someone else. We ask you to address the argument not the writer. It may disclose personal data or information that is sub judice. It may contain false or misleading information. It may express intolerant attitudes towards minority groups. (Such comments are immensely hurtful to readers who fall into those categories) It may be off topic. Some people seem determined to air their views on something close to their heart whether or not it is relevant to the original post. It may be too long. It may not make sense. It may undermine a current election campaign. The authorship may not be clear. Now you are welcome to use a pseudonym but we do expect you to use a valid email address, which is never published. We occasionally email commenters to check – if it bounces then the comment is deleted.

And remember – heavy irony and sarcasm don’t work online.

Moderation is not an exact science, and we do occasionally make mistakes, sometimes when we have misunderstood a comment. We don’t usually get into conversation about binned comments as that has put some of us at serious personal risk in the past, so we may not respond if you ask us why.

LDV is a public space, not a corner of a busy bar. A good rule of thumb is not to write anything that you would not be happy to say in a speech at Conference.

We are sometimes accused of censorship when we have turned down posts and comments. And yet everyone accepts that a newspaper is free to choose which articles and letters it publishes. That’s what editors are for. And that’s what we are – editors.

Finally, some people seem to believe that LDV is an official arm of the Liberal Democrats. It isn’t. We are a team of card carrying members, which is completely independent of the party. If MPs and others choose to send us a post that is because they understand our reach, not because we are an official communications channel.

You are very welcome to start up another Lib Dem blog, of course. It would be an interesting experiment to see whether there is room for an alternative approach to content and moderation.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.