Like many living in Germany, the Federal Government’s hesitancy in supplying weapons to Ukraine is not only puzzling to me, but frankly massively embarrassing. German profited massively from the Peace Dividend at the end of the cold war – and so reduced its spending on defence that the Bundeswehr is a shadow of its former self. Despite the clear threats to European stability, particularly after the Crimean annexation, previous governments, led by the Christian Democrats, had given little attention to active threats.

The “traffic light” coalition government is itself divided on the provision of tanks to Ukraine. Ministers from the Greens, traditionally pacifists, arguing strongly in favour despite opposition from activists in their own party. The Chair of the Bundestag’s Defence Committee from our German sister party FDP, Maria Strack-Zimmermann, has come out strongly in favour of providing tanks and other weapons. Chancellor Scholz seems to sit on the fence and talks about ongoing discussion with the NATO allies and the leader of the parliamentary group from the Social Democrats, Rolf Mützenich, expressed concerns on the public television station ZDF that this could lead to the deployment of NATO troops in the war.

A year ago, things seemed different. The Russian invasion led to a historic U-turn by the government – a Zeitwende as Chancellor Scholz said in a speech to members of the Bundestag. Best translated as “a new dawn”, this was often interpreted as Germany finally being prepared to take on more responsibility for collective security in Europe. The legacy of the Second World War – which included a brutal invasion of Ukraine – seemed to be surmounted. The government announced an additional EUR 100 million investment in defence and increased annual spending in the next few years on updating the Bundeswehr (German army).

A false start. Whilst Germany has provided immense amount of humanitarian support and taken in over one million refugees, supplies of military equipment have been lagging with the government having to be repeatedly cajoled into supporting the Ukrainian defence efforts.

Why is this?

A number of reasons stand out. A lack of clear political leadership played a role. The coalition agreement with the Free Democrats and the Greens allocated the defence ministry to the SPD. Their chosen minister, Christine Lambrecht had little experience in the field. She never seems to have made her mark in the ministry and finally resigned a week ago after an unfortunate social media post. Her successor, veteran SPD state politician, Boris Pistorius, has already made a better impression in his first week and has publicly suggested that a lot more planning should have been carried out.

German public opinion is split. An opinion poll at the beginning of January suggested that only 25% of the public did not think that support for Ukraine went far enough and 41% felt that support had been sufficient. The ARD television station reported a survey carried out in the past week showing a split country concerning the delivery of tanks with 46% in favour and 43% against. Most notably supporters of the right-wing AfD were against providing the tanks, with 85% objecting. There are two state elections in the next few months in the East German states of Saxony and Thuringia in which the AfD could well emerge as the largest party in the regional parliaments. One of the concerns of the federal government may well be the fear of encouraging more voters to switch to the AfD from the collation parties.

Internally the Social Democrats are also split. Many of their leading figures have over the years worked to improve relations with Moscow and regularly visited Russia. Most notoriously, former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder worked for Gazprom as a lobbyist, and it was only after the start of the war that he announced that he would not be taking up a position as a non-executive director of the company.

Finally, the number of Russians living in German is significant. It is not only “oligarchs” who have purchased property in Berlin or in the Alpine regions. Many Russians with German ancestry – sometimes dating back to Catherine the Great – emigrated to the country after the collapse of the Soviet Union. It has been comparatively easy for Russian citizens have to obtain work and study permits for the country. Current estimates for the number of German residents with Russian connections is between 2 million and 6 million. Many have also German citizenship and can vote in national elections. In some areas they form a significant electoral block which politicians cannot ignore.

So will Germany supply tanks?

At the end, probably. The pressure is intense from NATO allies and the government has run out of excuses. Economics minister, Robert Habeck, from the Greens has said that he sees no reason why countries, such as Poland, who have German-made tanks should not be able to supply them to Ukraine. The US government has pointed out that linking deployment of German tanks with US ones, as Chancellor Scholz argued, is ridiculous – the US has no suitable models currently stationed in Europe.

The “new dawn” promised a year ago when Germany seemed on the cusp of taking on more responsibility for collective European security has clouded. Politicians worried more about elections and personal relations, rather than thinking the long-term implications of the Russian attack. It’s been up to a few individual politicians, such as FDP deputy leader, Strack-Zimmermann, who have pushed the government. She noted, in a recent speech, that it was the job of politicians to lead and not to follow opinion polls. Politicians from other parties are showing their mettle and expressing support for sending more arms, even against their own party leadership. The tanks will come, but Germany has failed to live up to its potential.

* Robert Harrison is a German-UK dual national living in Munich. He was the Chair of the Liberal Democrats in Europe and is Secretary of the Liberal Democrat European Group. He has been a European parliamentary candidate for the FDP in Germany.