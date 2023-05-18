Tell your MP why we need Equal Votes for Westminster

In a democracy, we expect the government to represent the will of the people. We believe that every citizen has an equal right to participate in the democratic process, and that every vote should count equally. But the reality is that Westminster’s distortive electoral system means our democracy is failing to live up to these fundamental principles.

Save Wednesday 24 May as a key date in the march to achieving equal votes for UK General Elections. That’s when Sort The System – your chance to meet and tell your MP why they should back voting reform – is taking place.

Sort The System is a national action day put together by reform ally organisations, including Make Votes Matter, the Electoral Reform Society and Unlock Democracy. Liberal Democrats for Electoral Reform are backing it, as are pro-reform Labour groups and the Greens.

For us Liberal Democrats, it’s a huge opportunity – maybe our best before the next General Election – to put electoral reform firmly on the agenda.

A proportional system that empowers voters, delivers parliaments that are representative of the people, and keeps government in check is crucial to fixing our broken politics and underpins the positive change we need to see. As longstanding leaders in campaigning for electoral reform, PR must be part of our party’s overall promise to the British people. Part of what we stand for; what makes us different.

Ed Davey put it this way in a speech to the IPPR (November 30 2022)

I believe that reforming our voting system is the biggest and most important way to mend our broken politics, and I am determined to achieve it. Every vote for the Liberal Democrats at the next election will be a vote for proportional representation.

This is a crucial moment. We need to capitalise on our local election gains and help showcase the strength of public support for change.

Here’s what we’re asking party members to do:

Sign up to Sort The System

Write to your MP

Come to London on 24 May and make your voice heard

Sign up for our Liberal Democrats lunch to meet other champions for PR from across the Party

We can no longer let any MP or party get away with saying that they never hear from the public about electoral reform. So whether an MP supports PR, or is opposed to change, it is important to show them how much this issue matters to us.

Momentum for PR is growing. A majority of the public support it. But Parliament won’t budge until the demand for change becomes impossible to ignore.

That’s why Sort The System is so important, and why I’m asking as many Liberal Democrats as possible to join me.

* Christine Jardine is MP for Edinburgh West and spokesperson for Women & Equalities, Scotland and the Cabinet Office, which includes political and constitutional reform.