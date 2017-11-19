The cost of football

Embed from Getty Images
My two grandchildren both love football, and one of them takes it very seriously indeed. We all know the huge social and health benefits from taking part in sport and I have a great respect for all those parents who help to keep community sports clubs alive and kicking, as it were.
But children who love a sport also want to watch professionals playing, so it is very sad to learn that major clubs are effectively pricing out younger supporters. The BBC has published its annual report Price of Football 2017 and found that most ticket prices have remained steady. But in parallel it commissioned a survey of 18 to 24 year olds – all football fans – which showed that 82% said that the price of tickets was a barrier preventing them from going to more matches. OK, so I have jumped there from children to younger adults, because that’s the group that was surveyed, but the inference is that ticket price is a problem for young people in general.
A lot of clubs do offer special rates for children, teenagers and younger adults but the survey still found that over half said that they had stopped going altogether, or reduced the number they went to, in spite of the special rates.
As someone who hasn’t been to a football match since I was a student, I was interested to find out just how much tickets cost. Checking some Premier and Championship League clubs at random I found that adult tickets in the Family section can cost £40, with a sliding scale for younger spectators varying from £24 to £10 for under 11s. Seats in other parts of the stadium cost correspondingly more.
So a parent taking two children, one under and one over 11, to see a match could fork out around £70 for an afternoon’s entertainment, and that is before the cost of travel and that essential programme.
Tim Farron, a keen football fan himself, has made some comments on this:
The expense of tickets is clearly deterring young fans from accessing elite level football. With all Premier League and Champions League games being broadcast on a pay to view basis, this is a real shame. It also has an impact on those who take up the sport. Playing football improves health and well-being, yet these prices are alienating a generation of people from the game.
Tim is, as we all know, supports Blackburn Rovers, which, like other main Football League clubs, does offer tickets at much more reasonable rates. The same small family could attend there for £34. Some even offer free tickets to under 11s. So it is not surprising that he adds:
But for those priced out of watching premier league games, there are plenty of great clubs in the lower divisions to follow including a team from Lancashire in league 1…
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice.
Sadly this is what happens when football clubs become businesses owned for profit rather than clubs run for the love of the sport. Young football fans looking for an enjoyable, involving and lower cost experience might be better to support their local non-league clubs but it is understandable that they want to see the highest level sometimes. I understand that continental countries football is much cheaper to attend with even the biggest French, German or Spanish clubs being much cheaper to attennd than the Premier League. The only light at the end of the tunnel might be that eventually, the big clubs will need to reduce prices in order to have full stadiums on TV.
Britain is a very expensive country with everything over priced and shoddy from utilities, to travel to entertainment. This is what happens when everyone in charge of anything behave like pigs at the trough and yet disposable income is suppressed. Football, simply reflects the shoddiness our glorious leaders faith in the magical powers of “the Market”. Capitalism is fundamentally amoral and our version of it is based on a ludicrous belief that it isn’t and thus we end up being ripped off all the time.
The clubs don’t care about empty seats because they get more for being on TV than they get for selling the seats and they are committed to televising a certain number of matches often at very inconvenient times for supporters. The economics of professional football are completely mad and fans are often treated as cash cows. £50 a shirt and extra for the letters and numbers on the back for example. My shirt cost £5 years ago and I won’t give it up. Up the Boro!