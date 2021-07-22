That 3% rise for NHS staff in England

Lib Dems have been quick to respond to pay rise of 3% to NHS staff in England. Munira Wilson is our Health & Social Care Spokesperson and here she is challenging the Government in the Commons BEFORE the pay rise was announced:

The Govt bottled it today, failing to announce the highly anticipated pay rise for our amazing NHS staff Words and clapping are cheap. A 1% pay rise is not enough to thank our heroic NHS staff pic.twitter.com/pRtIIRi514 — Munira Wilson MP (@munirawilson) July 21, 2021

Only a hour later she was tweeting:



The 3% NHS pay rise is a slap in the face to NHS heroes who have put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe The pay rise won’t even be felt by NHS workers given the cost of living is set to go up by the same amount this year They deserve a higher reward. It’s a disgrace https://t.co/uNS8Z2orAj — Munira Wilson MP (@munirawilson) July 21, 2021

Ed Davey added his thoughts:

Nothing for junior doctors, nurses likely to reject it – and nothing for care workers. Really sad day for millions of people who’ve worked so hard through the pandemic. https://t.co/lHD1bnFofm — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) July 21, 2021

