That 3% rise for NHS staff in England

Lib Dems have been quick to respond to pay rise of 3% to NHS staff in England. Munira Wilson is our Health & Social Care Spokesperson and here she is challenging the Government in the Commons BEFORE the pay rise was announced:
The Govt bottled it today, failing to announce the highly anticipated pay rise for our amazing NHS staff
Words and clapping are cheap. A 1% pay rise is not enough to thank our heroic NHS staff
— Munira Wilson MP (@munirawilson) July 21, 2021
Only a hour later she was tweeting:
The 3% NHS pay rise is a slap in the face to NHS heroes who have put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe
The pay rise won’t even be felt by NHS workers given the cost of living is set to go up by the same amount this year
They deserve a higher reward. It's a disgrace
— Munira Wilson MP (@munirawilson) July 21, 2021
Ed Davey added his thoughts:
Nothing for junior doctors, nurses likely to reject it – and nothing for care workers. Really sad day for millions of people who've worked so hard through the pandemic.
— Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) July 21, 2021
It might smack to some as heresy; but I would NOT award a catch all increase to NHS staff. Not all work on the front line. Most enjoy generous conditions of service and occupational pensions, which are not currently available to many working people. Surely, that has got to count for something in the scheme of things.
I would award 10% to those on the front line, which should include Care Home workers, and 5% to the rest. That would cost a good deal less than the ‘Test, track and trace’ (or whatever it’s called) fiasco. We can afford it. Politicians should stop trying to ride on the coattails of those, who have put their lives in danger and cut out the hyperbole.
A welcome statement from Munira Wilson, supported by Sir Edward Davey. However, a word of caution. The best predictor of future behaviour is past behaviour.
The last time Liberal Democrats had a hand on power (Sir Edward in Cabinet, Sir Danny the Treasury, Sir Nick in the Quad, Sir Vince at Business) a pay freeze was imposed on the public sector (many of whom were Lib Dem voters). It included the NHS.
‘The Independent’ reported in 2017 :
‘Public sector pay cap: NHS staff real income cut by almost £2,000 over seven years of wage squeeze. The pay of ambulance staff is down £5,286 in real terms and for midwives it is £3,504 lower’. Ben Chu, Economics Editor, Thursday 21 September 2017 15:22.
Average public sector pay is higher than in the private sector (the gap is even more when pensions are taken into account). The gap has grown during the pandemic. The 3% pay rise is a cost of living adjustment and not the only pay rise many in the NHS will get. The much derided 1% was actually above CPI when it was mooted. The pandemic is a one off so any reward to front line staff should be a one off too, ie a bonus. I preferred the Libdems when they were in govt and had to deal with the real world.
@Russell Simpson
You wish to compare average pay in the public and private sectors…perhaps you should be comparing comparable jobs to get a fairer indication of relative pay levels. The fact that many public sector jobs are difficult to fill due to the relative attractions of private sector employment should tell you something. I personally know of several examples in my own field: a school janitor who moved to being a warehouse manager and more than doubled his wages; a Physics teacher who felt he had to return to work in industry because he didn’t think it fair that his family should lose out due to him being a teacher; a Depute Head Teacher who moved to become a training manager for a firm for a considerable hike in salary. I expect Tories to be prejudiced against the public sector, but not people on a Liberal Democrat website.
Munira makes an important point that the 3% pay rise for nurses is largely a cost of living increase with inflation currently running at 2.5% and rising. The nursing unions have been arguing for a 12.5% increase based on cuts in real wages arising from a long period of public sector pay freezes or below inflation awards over the past decade. Doctors, Teachers and police continue to be subject to a pay freeze.
The remit of the pay review board (PRB) is set by the government. In line with the UK government’s spending review, the formal remit letter underlined the need for the PRB to consider the difficult economic context and the affordability of any pay award for NHS staff.
The issue of public sector pay and public spending overall is tied to views on the likely path of inflation and the economic debate around which is currently the stronger force impacting on the economy – inflation or deflation including the deflationary effect of historically high levels of private sector corporate and household debt.
The Guardian has published a piece https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/jul/15/why-does-inflation-worry-the-right-so-much that argues that deflationary forces have been the stronger since 2008 but that may be about to change:
“it’s far from clear that wage earners actually lose from inflation. There is no one-to-one relationship between inflation and consumption. As he puts it: “If it is wage increases that lead to price growth, then these increases will not reduce living standards.” In other words, yes, prices are up, but so are wages. And depending on what you consume, and how much debt you carry, that can be a net positive since inflation erodes the real value of debts.
Finally, even if it was a wage-price spiral that ignited the inflation of the 1970s, that simply couldn’t happen now. Forty years of labour market and product market reforms have, outside of a handful of monopoly firms, killed the ability of both to push on prices without losing market share. Chuck in the effects of adding 600 million people to the global labour pool over the past 30 years and we can see why deflation, rather than inflation, has been the lot of the world since at least 2008.”
Just a thought – without disagreeing with the broader point at all, I’m very wary of opposition parties buying into the government’s politics of earned pay rises and virtue-based reward, varying only on the appropriate amount. NHS staff – among many others – have been simply amazing over the last 18 months, but they were amazing already, including when under-resourced. They were amazing when they delivered my friends’ babies. They are amazing every Friday night in A&E. They are amazing on cancer wards. They were amazing when they saved my life 3 times in 1984-5. It’s arguable they deserve a pay rise after covid, but a better argument is that they deserve an above-COL pay rise as a simple matter of right. Anything else runs the risk of supporting the implicit position of the government, which is that pay rises should be a post-hoc catastrophe bonus, like paying military personnel more after a war (not that we are yet in the ‘after’, but still). Public servants have a right to afford to live, whether there is a pandemic or not. 🙂