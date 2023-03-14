I recently attended an event in a civic capacity. The event, although unrelated, was just next door to an underutilised hotel in which the Home Office has recently placed a number of refugee families with children.

Because of its isolated setting, I was concerned that the people housed there would have insufficient access to facilities including medical care, schooling and shops to supply small daily needs. I was also concerned that due the corporate nature of the premises it would be inappropriate for the needs of young children.

Accordingly, I arrived early at the event venue and had a quick walk about the outside of the hotel. As I expected, there was no evidence of any play equipment or any toys, which would have softened the experience a little for already traumatised children.

At the event, amongst a range of dignitaries, was my Conservative MP, and the leaders of the various local councils.

The local councils are somewhat involved in the placement of vulnerable people within their council area, and one of them has a remit for education and child safeguarding. I approached the leader of this council to ask about the toys and education for the children. He was sympathetic but cautioned me against intervening when I mentioned dropping off some spare scooters I had near the hotel, saying simply “Be careful what you do”. He appeared a little nervous.

I then decided to approach my MP about the issue, who in his role can liaise directly with the Home Office.

I explained what I had observed. I asked about toys.

“That’s if they really *are* children!”, he said, smiling slightly unpleasantly. In the circles he moves in this is clearly passes for banter.

I persisted.

“We don’t want them here in the first place”, he opined, again thinking he would be among chums.

“They are all illegal immigrants”, he went on. Of course I took him to task about this. I explained the legal definitions behind his assertions. Semantics matter, how community leaders frame things and the language they use, matter. That’s what I told him. That’s what he took issue with.

“I don’t need a lecture from you about semantics”, he countered, raising his voice slightly. I could see the shoulders of the council officer nearby shaking with mirth as he overheard this interaction. Council officers must get quite tired of this too.

We parted after he’d conceded that these were, when all’s said and done, children of the world, who needed our help and care. He said he would take the issue of education and playthings up with the Home Office. I have no faith that he will in fact do this.

If you are in the position of being aware of refugees placed in hotels near you, please know that the Home Office is not necessarily looking after children properly. These children are being housed and fed but are not being afforded a childhood – little or no access to education or any play opportunities. Please keep an eye if you can, get involved with local support schemes. The Home Office is not doing a good job of looking after traumatised children, and they are not letting local councils or organisations input much into the local action. If anything, they appear to be trying to keep them out of the loop.

Last week, three more children were born from this hotel.

That’s if they really *are* children.

* The identity of the author is known to the editorial team. Anonymity has been chosen so as not to risk the safety of those written about.