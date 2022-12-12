The army should not be called in as strike breakers

The government is mobilising the army to deal with civil problems. It is not the first time. Think back to the London Olympics. And the army’s Green Goddesses that were used in the fire strikes of 1977 and 2002.

Armed forces were also used during the epidemic, but that was a national emergency and all hands were needed. But we are not now facing a national emergency. We are facing strike action because the Conservatives have been in power too long. They have lost what little understanding they had with the gritty realities of life for many people. They have lost any sympathy for health workers who have to use a food bank or are stressed out about paying the rent or the mortgage. They have lost have empathy with paramedics whose working conditions have become intolerable.

Cobra meets this afternoon to discuss the wave of forthcoming strikes. The meeting of the government’s emergency committee is to be chaired by Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden, not the prime minister. There are echoes of Boris Johnson here, who failed to attend five Cobra meetings at the start of the pandemic.

A MACA request (military aid to the civil authorities) was submitted to the Ministry of Defence on Friday. The aim of the MACA is to mobilise armed forces personnel to drive emergency patients to hospital and replace striking workers at airports and ports.

There is a narrow line between troops aiding civil society and troops aiding the political objectives of the government of the day. Saving lives by driving ambulances clearly aids civil society. But standing in for border staff is arguably aimed reducing the political impact of a strike. They are not blue light service. Yes, a lot of people will be inconvenienced. But the main fear that must be in ministers’ minds is that the public’s anger will be aimed at then rather than strikers or unions.

From Health Secretary Steve Barclay’s interviews today, it is clear that the government is spoiling for a fight with nurses and paramedics. The days of clapping for health and care workers are long forgotten. Struggling nurses, no longer the government’s heroes are rapidly becoming its Enemy No 1.

So, let’s call in the army. Call in troops that cannot go on strike. Cancel their Christmas. Stretch resources at a time when tensions in Europe and across the world are high. But expect soldiers to lay down their lives the next time trouble flares.

Lord Dannatt, former chief of the general staff has been questioning the use of the armed services in the forthcoming strife. He said everybody understands why the military need to be helping the blue-light services but questioned whether it should intervene in industrial disputes that “many people think government could resolve but for political purposes chooses not to?” He added:

Soldiers might decide they’ve had enough of bailing the government out of the muddles it gets itself into. They might think, “I joined to be a soldier, not a strike-breaker”.

Perfectly put.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.