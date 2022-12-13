NewsHound

Office for National Statistics: Real wages have fallen by 2.7%

By | Tue 13th December 2022 - 9:49 am

Embed from Getty Images


The Office for National Statistics has reported that “total and regular pay in the UK fell 2.7% when adjusted for inflation in the three months from August to October”.

Responding to this morning’s news, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said:

This is just the tip of the iceberg with families facing a nightmarish interest rate rise in just 48 hours time.

A cost of living triple whammy of mortgage hikes, energy bills and tax rises is hitting Britain hard this winter, despite public services crumbling and coming to a near standstill due to this Government’s incompetence. Brits are fair to ask, what exactly are we paying for?

A succession of Conservative Chancellors has driven the economy to the brink of recession, with more and more now worried about their job in the months ahead. A winter of discontent could have been avoided if the Government got to grip with the cost of living crisis sooner. The British public will never forgive the Conservative party for this.

One Comment

  • Nonconformistradical 13th Dec '22 - 10:18am

    A situation where the better paid (especially the very well paid – including ministers) are – or should be (if not then they should have known better) – better placed to absorb this financial hit than the less well-paid.

    Have we reached a point where the median full-time income is no longer enough to cover basic necessities – food on table, roof over head, warm home etc. – never mind anything more than the basic necessities?

