Office for National Statistics: Real wages have fallen by 2.7%

Responding to this morning’s news, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said:

This is just the tip of the iceberg with families facing a nightmarish interest rate rise in just 48 hours time.

A cost of living triple whammy of mortgage hikes, energy bills and tax rises is hitting Britain hard this winter, despite public services crumbling and coming to a near standstill due to this Government’s incompetence. Brits are fair to ask, what exactly are we paying for?

A succession of Conservative Chancellors has driven the economy to the brink of recession, with more and more now worried about their job in the months ahead. A winter of discontent could have been avoided if the Government got to grip with the cost of living crisis sooner. The British public will never forgive the Conservative party for this.