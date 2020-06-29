The best argument for not having another independence referendum is by having another independence referendum

Doesn’t make sense? Hear me out.

Layla Moran has confirmed she is opposed to a second referendum in The Scotsman last week and Ed Davey (admittedly along with most other members) has a similar view. I feel this is the wrong tack and is sure to seriously hinder the Lib Dem’s prospects in the Scottish election before we even start next May. We will be fighting for scraps amongst the Unionist vote when we don’t have to.

Look across the water to Quebec, where I think we can draw a lot of parallels. The electorate confirming No twice in a space of 15 years, once in 1980 and again 1995. The answer was largely settled, in the context of plebiscites anyway. Hard to argue for a third referendum when you’ve already lost twice. Outright sovereignty is no longer the mainstream issue it once was. The largest party in Quebec, although a proponent of more autonomy, vows not to campaign for another referendum on sovereignty. The appetite just isn’t there anymore after the constitutional question had been bandied about for so long. The people of Quebec can be proud of their own identity, within Canada knowing that is what the majority have decisively asked for. Sound familiar?

It’s hardly an original thought that there is a level of hypocrisy that we supported a second EU referendum, but we are opposed to indyref2. I am not saying the Lib Dem’s should be campaigning for independence, but they should be campaigning that we should be again asked. The SNP are polling at around 50%. How are we supposed to win any of those voters round with our blinkered standpoint? A second question on the ballot paper “in the event of a No vote, would you support Home Rule for Scotland (or Devo-Max)” would have resolved the issue in 2014. It’s something we could campaign to be on the ballot paper next time. Home Rule has been a long-held policy of the Lib Dem’s. I can only dream of how Scotland could have had a veto in leaving the EU if we had federal UK before 2016. There is a golden opportunity to implement this, in my view the vast majority of Scots would back that second option, and then the constitutional question will be put to bed, for a long while at least. The Lib Dem’s can set them self apart as the party campaigning for a federal UK, in Europe.

But what if Yes comes out on top? You are gambling with the country for a shallow attempt at winning votes, I hear you cry. Not so, if most Scots wish to be independent then you have your answer. Who knows, maybe the electorate would vote in a Liberal Government to run it. But I feel Yes is unlikely to happen if the second question is there, tentative would-be Yes voters will be more inclined to back the second option. We would again have to win the argument in a positive way, and not to do it on a platform alongside the Conservatives and Labour as before, but rather as the federal Lib Dem model.

Nothing I have written here is a new idea or in my view that radical but is pertinent to remind everyone of this before we scratch our heads in May wondering why we didn’t do very well. If the arithmetic in the Scottish Parliament meant the SNP needed the Lib Dem’s support then we could demand having that second question on the ballot paper, ensuring a Yes vote would be less likely to happen. To deny that there’s appetite for another referendum is a stubborn unwillingness to face the truth.

Another referendum is going to happen, we may as well be supportive of the democracy when it does.

It is in our name, after all.

* Will is a newly qualified vet working in Renfrewshire, living in Glasgow. He has strong ties to his home of Aberdeenshire, where his family have a dairy farm. He have been a dormant member of the Lib Dems since 2015, though since leaving university last year would like to be more involved.