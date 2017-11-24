The Brexit nightmare continues

This week, we’ve had our biggest warning yet about what the post Brexit world holds for us. We knew already that prices were going up because of the fall in the pound, t hat EU nationals were swapping our hospitals and surgeries for somewhere they felt more welcome and businesses are growing increasingly worried about the Government’s diplomatic faffing.

This week, we learned courtesy of the OBR that our economy is barely going to grow, that investment growth is scarily low at 0.2% and that it’s going to take another 8 years to get back to the same value wages as we had in 2008. This is the longest squeeze on living standards since records began, exacerbated by a Tory Government that is determined to make the poorest the biggest victims of their economic vandalism.

Vince Cable has been very clear about what the Liberal Democrats would do to steady the economy:

This analysis exposes the reality of Britain’s economic future under this Conservative government. “The squeeze on pay and living standards is set to carry on until 2025, made worse by higher inflation since the Brexit vote. “Meanwhile the Conservatives’ poor management of the economy means the budget will not be balanced until at least the 2030s. “This was a truly regressive budget that maintained the deepest of the Conservatives’ welfare cuts, hitting the poorest third of households hardest. “A Liberal Democrat budget would provide the large-scale investment in infrastructure, housing and research needed to boost living standards and productivity. “We would reverse the Conservatives’ cruel welfare cuts, and bring economic certainty by staying in the Single Market and Customs Union.

That message isn’t getting through, though. This country has a party that is ready and willing to fight against Brexit but we’re still only at 9% in the polls. Do people actually know we are here, though? We’re not getting much traction in the right wing press, funnily enough. How can we persuade the British people that there is a way out and we can change the disastrous course on which the Tories, with Labour help, have set us.

Partly it is about visibility in our local communities. We need to be seen talking to people, collecting signatures in every market place, every high street. We need to show that we can get out of this. People think that because Article 50 has been invoked we can’t but we know it is reversible because the guy who wrote it says so.

The three bleak days of debate on the EU Withdrawal Bill have not given much hope that MPs will vote to secure any significant amendments. The Lords might and then it all might get very interesting. We must work with the European Movement, Open Britain and anyone in other parties or none who share our values to stop this disaster before it is too late. And for those of you who will no doubt come on and argue that we are low in the polls because of this stance, I still think it is the right one, the only one that an open, internationalist party can take.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings