Why I wish Kez Dugdale well for her jungle stint

Kezia Dugdale was the best leader the Scottish Labour Party has had since Donald Dewar. She has warmth, humour, the ability to engage and is a really good ambassador for Labour values. It was her destiny to lead Scottish Labour through a Holyrood then a Westminster general election in the space of a year. She had to do it while being constantly undermined by various factions in the party.

She has had criticisms piled on her like buckets of maggots or spiders for heading off to Australia for three weeks to appear on the primetime ITV show I’m a celebrity, get me out of here. Her own party talked of suspending her but then realised it couldn’t when they discovered she had asked for permission after all. Commentators screamed outrage about her abandoning her constituents. It’s not like the good people of Lothians are missing out on representation. Kezia’s constituents have six other MSPs, one of them even another Labour one (albeit not one of Kezia’s biggest fans) that they can go and see. There are no massive earth shattering votes in Holyrood scheduled over the next few weeks.

It’s not as if she’s an MP at the moment at a time when the Commons is making knife edge decisions about many issues at the moment. Tory MP Douglas Ross was rightly criticised when he went off to referee a football match rather than protect his constituents against the awful Universal Credit. However, he was never going to vote on the right side of that argument even if he had been there.

I actually don’t have any objections to politicians taking the odd break and going and doing something different. They might learn something about themselves that makes them more effective in their jobs. I remember how Paddy Ashdown, back in the day, spent as little time at Westminster as possible and travelled around the country. He even wrote a book, Beyond Westminster, about his travels. I doubt Kez will find that sort of enrichment in the immediate environment of the jungle, but her appearance could be good for her and for us.

Our world is full of illiberal, unpleasant, divisive values which seem to be more malevolent than at any time in my life. They are particularly prevalent in the mainstream media. So, having a feminist socialist with an irrepressible sense of humour on primetime tv every night for at least a week and a bit will be an interesting change of perspective to say the least. If you want to get your values across to people you have to go to where they are and, unfortunately, that sometimes means scrabbling around in vats of fish guts.

I haven’t watched I’m a Celeb in years, but I remember more than a whiff of everyday sexism about it with lots of comments on the female contestants which wouldn’t have been out of place on the Benny Hill Show. One of the best things that Kezia could do is to question some of those ideas about what constitutes beauty and what sort of behaviour is acceptable.

Scottish Labour activist Duncan Hothersall, a friend of Kezia’s, described his own mixed feelings about her venture but concluded:

To all of them I would say: this is the same brave, clever and inspiring woman who gave us back hope in our party when it was all but gone after the 2015 election. Let’s give her this chance. I’m on #TeamKez.

It may be that Kez is able to do her bit to change the world, a chat at a time, watched by millions of people. If she can turn people to a more progressive way of thinking, or make them see that there is something they can do to get out of the mess we as a country are in, that’s all to the good. I say progressive way of thinking of course, not Labour. They have shown this week that they are far from progressive as they trooped behind the government to bring us a step closer to the hardest and most uncomfortable of Brexits.

But back to Kez. She has a very infectious sense of fun. Remember that time she dared Willie Rennie to ask Prince Charles what he’d got “yer maw” for her 90th birthday? And he did it? If she can bring that infectious spirit to the jungle, people will love her. Good luck to her.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings