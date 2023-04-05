The changing media for public debate

How do Liberal Democrats get our message across to the wider public? When I was briefly the party’s assistant press officer, over half a century ago, the answer was fairly straightforward. There were mass-circulation newspapers, with a range of political perspectives, which welcomed stories and Op-Eds; there was also a thriving regional and local press. And there was the BBC, stolid and serious, to hold the national debate together. I pride myself that the largest audience I have ever reached was when I wrote an Op-Ed for the News of the World for Jo Grimond: its circulation then was over 4 million.

The situation now is far more confused and difficult. Newspaper circulation is in steep decline. No national paper sells more than a million copies, and the ‘quality press’ sell a few hundred thousand each. Few people under 40 bother with printed newspapers; they go straight to websites, to newspapers on-line or alternative sources. The BBC website is reportedly the most trusted for news, but most heavily accessed by people over 40. Younger generations choose between a very wide range of channels, on-line, audio-visual and printed. Political campaigners struggle to keep up with changing tastes and fashions in following news and public debates.

Our written media have become absurdly biased. I’ve almost given up on The Times, after 50 years reading it over breakfast while my wife reads the Guardian. Over the past week it has carried articles downplaying the threat of climate change, supporting Netanyahu in his attack on Israeli judges, and a two-page spread on the pernicious ‘liberal elite’ that allegedly runs Britain – as well as the usual undercurrent of anti-BBC stories and culture-war scares. The Telegraph appears to live in another world, in which Daniel Hannan, David Frost, Julia Hartley Brewer and others rage against political correctness, modernity and evidence-based arguments. The Mail is even more hysterical in its headlines than it used to be. Their influence lingers on in the way the BBC still follows the cues of their news stories, and covers ‘the papers’ in its reporting; but the evidence from surveys is that the majority of the public trust the BBC for news far more than any newspaper.

The BBC thus presents a major obstacle to the wealthy right-wingers who are determined to shift the balance of Britain’s political debate to the right. No wonder that the Mail and the Telegraph decry BBC output as repeatedly as does the Times. A glance at the alternative TV and radio channels that News Corporation and others have floated show us what they would like us to absorb instead. Talk TV offers a weekly show labelled ‘That Was the Woke That Was’, has Richard Tice on Sundays and ‘Friday Night with Nadine’ (Dorries). GB News, largely funded by the same Dubai-based tax exile who funds the Legatum Institute (now with Sir Paul Marshall as a second major investor) has Nigel Farage as a lead presenter, with Jacob Rees Mogg a recent recruit and Philip Davies and Esther McVey as a broadcasting couple. The model for both channels is clearly Fox News.

The audience for these anti-BBC channels, however, remains small and largely elderly. The younger generation pick up their news from Twitter, on-line newspapers and an expanding universe of specialised websites and blogs. I read Politico (UK, US and European versions), Arab Digest and a range of specialised sites – which leaves much less time for printed papers. I’m aware that several experts I respect have started Substack columns with rising numbers of subscribers; and I keep meaning to look more often at Byline Times, which has some excellent journalists (and which republished one of my articles last year). My children skim more quickly than I do through a range of platforms.

Two current legal cases may discredit traditional media further. News Corporation is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems over alleged deliberate misinformation about its machines in the 2020 US Presidential election; and the Mail is being sued in London for alleged phone-hacking of Prince Harry and others. A ruling against either media company would deepen public mistrust of right-wing conglomerates, and move more of us onto specialised on-line channels. I’m glad I’m not part of our party’s communications team, navigating such a complex environment. And I’m acutely conscious that all of us who can spare the time need to help spread our messages and challenges across the web, to reach different audiences and age-groups in our fragmenting media world.

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.