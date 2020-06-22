The coalition and the leadership contest

The legacy of the coalition seems to be a big part of the debate around our leadership election. Those arguing the most important thing is that we move on from the coalition will tend to favour one of the two candidates not around during the coalition. And visa-versa. I assume contributors to Lib Dem Voice are not allowed to write direct endorsements of their preferred candidate, but they can signal their preferences by proxy in this way.

So, in that vein, here are my thoughts on what factors we should consider when choosing our next leader. You will note that many of the things I think are important are, in fact, out of our hands.

Let’s start with the coalition. I suspect we overplay its importance. To know for sure, we need polling on whether swing voters in key Lib Dem/Tory marginals saw the coalition as a factor in the 2019 GE. But I would say the coalition generates a lot of sound and fury from Labour activists and supporters who were never going to vote for us anyway.

What I do think is important is the signals the Labour leadership sends to its supporters about our party. In 1997 the signals were positive and Labour voters responded. Tactical voting reached record levels and we won twenty-six more seats. Not because our vote share went up but because of greater levels of tactical voting (and better targeting). In this sense, the importance of the coalition in 2024 will depend on whether the Labour leadership want to make it an issue. I don’t think it will be in their electoral interest to do so but we will have to see.

At this point, a brief but related diversion. Some argue against a closer relationship with Labour because Labour are simply too hostile towards us. But this is an oversimplification. The Labour activist base are very hostile, but they don’t matter much. The Labour leadership does matter and their attitude varies by leader. The attitude of the majority of Labour voters, who are not members, matters a lot and they will be responsive to signals from the leadership.

I don’t think we should get too close to Labour – certainly not formal ties. What we want is the positive but informal mood music that enabled lots of tactical voting in 1997. Nothing more.

The other thing that is important is whether the Labour Party is seen as credible and moderate. If that is the case, soft Tory voters and swing voters feel safe supporting us in constituencies were we are in serious contention.

In Lib Dem/Tory marginals where we can put together a coalition of soft Tories, tactical Labour voters and our own small-ism voting base, we can win. That is our path to more seats. It may not be very exciting, but it is the only path available.

What does this mean in terms of who we chose as leader? I think it points to the importance of credibility and breadth of appeal. If the stars align, and we have the right conditions at the next election to win seats (and things are looking promising), we need a leader who will reassure jittering ‘soft Tories’ while also appealing to tactical Labour voters. We need them to not to drop the ball and get themselves into some unnecessary controversy that means we cannot take advantage of the opportunity that presents itself. And we need someone with a clear vision of what we stand for and what our priorities are.

* Chris Pallet is the Chair of Redbridge Liberal Democrats.