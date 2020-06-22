Chris Pallet

The coalition and the leadership contest

By | Mon 22nd June 2020 - 2:35 pm

The legacy of the coalition seems to be a big part of the debate around our leadership election. Those arguing the most important thing is that we move on from the coalition will tend to favour one of the two candidates not around during the coalition. And visa-versa. I assume contributors to Lib Dem Voice are not allowed to write direct endorsements of their preferred candidate, but they can signal their preferences by proxy in this way.

So, in that vein, here are my thoughts on what factors we should consider when choosing our next leader. You will note that many of the things I think are important are, in fact, out of our hands.

Let’s start with the coalition. I suspect we overplay its importance. To know for sure, we need polling on whether swing voters in key Lib Dem/Tory marginals saw the coalition as a factor in the 2019 GE. But I would say the coalition generates a lot of sound and fury from Labour activists and supporters who were never going to vote for us anyway.

What I do think is important is the signals the Labour leadership sends to its supporters about our party. In 1997 the signals were positive and Labour voters responded. Tactical voting reached record levels and we won twenty-six more seats. Not because our vote share went up but because of greater levels of tactical voting (and better targeting). In this sense, the importance of the coalition in 2024 will depend on whether the Labour leadership want to make it an issue. I don’t think it will be in their electoral interest to do so but we will have to see.

At this point, a brief but related diversion. Some argue against a closer relationship with Labour because Labour are simply too hostile towards us. But this is an oversimplification. The Labour activist base are very hostile, but they don’t matter much. The Labour leadership does matter and their attitude varies by leader. The attitude of the majority of Labour voters, who are not members, matters a lot and they will be responsive to signals from the leadership.

I don’t think we should get too close to Labour – certainly not formal ties. What we want is the positive but informal mood music that enabled lots of tactical voting in 1997. Nothing more.
The other thing that is important is whether the Labour Party is seen as credible and moderate. If that is the case, soft Tory voters and swing voters feel safe supporting us in constituencies were we are in serious contention.

In Lib Dem/Tory marginals where we can put together a coalition of soft Tories, tactical Labour voters and our own small-ism voting base, we can win. That is our path to more seats. It may not be very exciting, but it is the only path available.

What does this mean in terms of who we chose as leader? I think it points to the importance of credibility and breadth of appeal. If the stars align, and we have the right conditions at the next election to win seats (and things are looking promising), we need a leader who will reassure jittering ‘soft Tories’ while also appealing to tactical Labour voters. We need them to not to drop the ball and get themselves into some unnecessary controversy that means we cannot take advantage of the opportunity that presents itself. And we need someone with a clear vision of what we stand for and what our priorities are.

* Chris Pallet is the Chair of Redbridge Liberal Democrats.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Paul Barker 22nd Jun '20 - 3:48pm

    Whoa!
    Who said that contributors on LDV cant endorse a preferred Candidate ?
    If this is LDV policy then I am against it.
    We need open battle to be joined in a respectful & polite way.

  • Marco 22nd Jun '20 - 3:56pm

    It’s fairly simple really.

    Pre-coalition – Over 20% of the vote in 2 successive elections. Over 60 seats. A growing core vote (mainly students, graduates, professionals etc but respectable vote share among working class voters). A foothold of at least one seat in every major city or metropolitan area except Tyneside. Also able to attract economically liberal and right of centre voters. Potential rise of the SNP and Green Party kept at bay.

    Post coalition – reduced to single figures in vote share and derisory number of seats. No-one knows what party stands for beyond stopping Brexit. Unable to fully criticise lamentable track record of current Tory government due to being complicit in their policies. In general elections squeezed from both sides and ultimately overlooked by many former or potential voters.

    Could it be any simpler?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 22nd Jun - 4:03pm
    Peter Martin, 1) Why does it matter that the BoE should own the assets rather than the Treasury? Both the BofE and Treasury are arms...
  • User AvatarPaul Barker 22nd Jun - 3:56pm
    I really hope that our activists can rise to the magnitude of the Crisis. We seem to be entering a period of Deflation, far more...
  • User AvatarMarco 22nd Jun - 3:56pm
    It’s fairly simple really. Pre-coalition - Over 20% of the vote in 2 successive elections. Over 60 seats. A growing core vote (mainly students, graduates,...
  • User AvatarPaul Barker 22nd Jun - 3:48pm
    Whoa! Who said that contributors on LDV cant endorse a preferred Candidate ? If this is LDV policy then I am against it. We need...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 22nd Jun - 3:28pm
    @ Andrew Tampion, You're sentiments would have very much appealed to Margaret Thatcher. She was very much in favour of making voters in local elections...
  • User AvatarAlison C 22nd Jun - 3:27pm
    I think 24th is called Midsummer rather than 21st because it used to be a quarter day when, for instance, rents were due.