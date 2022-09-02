The curious case of a major capital city whose people are disenfranchised (but there could be a bright side)

One of the privileges of bucket-list-retirement has been to spend a little time in Washington DC.

There is much to admire in the US constitution and some elements of its democracy. The democratic status of its capital city is not admirable. It’s a “special federal district” – the District of Columbia – not a state. So, it does not have voting representation in Congress. That’s an estimated 536,768 people (Stacker.com) eligible to vote, without someone to vote on their behalf in Congress.

Compare that to the state of Wyoming’s voting-eligible population of 434,852, who elect a voting US House representative and two – count them – two US Senators (out of a total of only 100).

It is an egregious case of disenfranchisement. It is an downright ungrateful way to treat hard working staff (bearing in mind that much of the DC population is employed by, connected to employees of, the federal US government.)

It should also be noted that “DC” is heavily Democrat, as any casual walk along its residential streets will tell you – just going by the posters up in house windows.

(In passing, I should mention Eleanor Holmes Norton, who has been DC’s “delegate” to the US House of Representatives since 1991. Such delegates “are entitled to sit in the House of Representatives and vote in committee, and to offer amendments in the Committee of the Whole, but are not allowed to take part in legislative floor votes.” (Wikipedia). By the way, if you are ever in “DC” I would highly recommend The Eleanor bowling lounge, bar and grill, which is named in honour of Eleanor Holmes Norton).

But let’s look on the bright side. If Donald Trump comes before a jury, it is highly likely that he finds himself, by default, facing the prospect of jurors selected from the District of Columbia.

There is a certain delicious irony about that.

No doubt this will lead to a great deal of legal wriggling. Perhaps he will ask for jurors to be shipped in from Wyoming?

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is currently taking a break from his role as one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.