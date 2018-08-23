The dilemma of obesity

Embed from Getty Images

The issue of obesity presents liberals with a dilemma. On the one hand obesity has serious health effects which have impacts not just on individuals but also on health service costs. On the other hand, body confidence campaigns encourage people to feel good about their bodies and condemn fat shaming.

So how can we, as a nation, reduce obesity while still respecting individual freedoms? Where is the balance to be found between societal and individual responsibilty?

We have been here before, of course. There were similar debates around seat belts, motorbike helmets and smoking. In all three cases public well-being eclipsed individual liberty. So the Government can enforce the use of helmets, against the will of any riders who don’t want to wear them, not on the grounds of the risk to the individuals but because of the huge cost to health and social services of dealing with accident victims. The harm to others is a collective harm.

George Monbiot was writing on this subject last week. He refers to this photo from 1976 of people sunbathing on Brighton beach, and says that it:

… appeared to show an alien race. Almost everyone was slim. I mentioned it on social media, then went on holiday. When I returned, I found that people were still debating it. The heated discussion prompted me to read more. How have we grown so fat, so fast? To my astonishment, almost every explanation proposed in the thread turned out to be untrue.

It seems 1976 was the turning point, and from then on people in the UK started getting fatter. He then demolishes several explanations that are often offered. We do not eat more today than in 1976; in fact, we ate more calories then. We do not exercise less than in 1976; in fact we get around the same level of exercise as we did then. So what has caused the high levels of obesity that we see today?

Yes, we ate more in 1976, but differently. Today, we buy half as much fresh milk per person, but five times more yoghurt, three times more ice cream and – wait for it – 39 times as many dairy desserts. We buy half as many eggs as in 1976, but a third more breakfast cereals and twice the cereal snacks; half the total potatoes, but three times the crisps. While our direct purchases of sugar have sharply declined, the sugar we consume in drinks and confectionery is likely to have rocketed. … In other words, the opportunities to load our food with sugar have boomed. As some experts have long proposed, this seems to be the issue.

The solution is not to blame individuals for the choices they make. We are all being manipulated by a food industry that uses hidden sugar “to bypass our natural appetite control mechanisms” and uses psychological tricks to make us buy and eat more than we need.

Just as jobless people are blamed for structural unemployment, and indebted people are blamed for impossible housing costs, fat people are blamed for a societal problem. But yes, willpower needs to be exercised – by governments. Yes, we need personal responsibility – on the part of policymakers. And yes, control needs to be exerted – over those who have discovered our weaknesses and ruthlessly exploit them.

There is a challenge here for Liberal Democrats. Sugar tax is a starting point, although it should always be remembered that sales taxes are not progressive and hit the poor more than the rich. But the problem of obesity arises from much more than sugary drinks, and we need more radical controls on the food industry.

Although we should not be blaming individuals for their obesity we should also be promoting strategies to help people to reduce weight and eat in a healthier way. Public education is key to this. In my local health area doctors and other health professionals can refer patients to either Slimming World and Weight Watchers for a free twelve week programme. It works and is much cheaper than GP run weight clinics.

