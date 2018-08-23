The dilemma of obesity

The issue of obesity presents liberals with a dilemma. On the one hand obesity has serious health effects which have impacts not just on individuals but also on health service costs. On the other hand, body confidence campaigns encourage people to feel good about their bodies and condemn fat shaming.
So how can we, as a nation, reduce obesity while still respecting individual freedoms? Where is the balance to be found between societal and individual responsibilty?
We have been here before, of course. There were similar debates around seat belts, motorbike helmets and smoking. In all three cases public well-being eclipsed individual liberty. So the Government can enforce the use of helmets, against the will of any riders who don’t want to wear them, not on the grounds of the risk to the individuals but because of the huge cost to health and social services of dealing with accident victims. The harm to others is a collective harm.
George Monbiot was writing on this subject last week. He refers to this photo from 1976 of people sunbathing on Brighton beach, and says that it:
… appeared to show an alien race. Almost everyone was slim. I mentioned it on social media, then went on holiday. When I returned, I found that people were still debating it. The heated discussion prompted me to read more. How have we grown so fat, so fast? To my astonishment, almost every explanation proposed in the thread turned out to be untrue.
It seems 1976 was the turning point, and from then on people in the UK started getting fatter. He then demolishes several explanations that are often offered. We do not eat more today than in 1976; in fact, we ate more calories then. We do not exercise less than in 1976; in fact we get around the same level of exercise as we did then. So what has caused the high levels of obesity that we see today?
Yes, we ate more in 1976, but differently. Today, we buy half as much fresh milk per person, but five times more yoghurt, three times more ice cream and – wait for it – 39 times as many dairy desserts. We buy half as many eggs as in 1976, but a third more breakfast cereals and twice the cereal snacks; half the total potatoes, but three times the crisps. While our direct purchases of sugar have sharply declined, the sugar we consume in drinks and confectionery is likely to have rocketed. … In other words, the opportunities to load our food with sugar have boomed. As some experts have long proposed, this seems to be the issue.
The solution is not to blame individuals for the choices they make. We are all being manipulated by a food industry that uses hidden sugar “to bypass our natural appetite control mechanisms” and uses psychological tricks to make us buy and eat more than we need.
Just as jobless people are blamed for structural unemployment, and indebted people are blamed for impossible housing costs, fat people are blamed for a societal problem. But yes, willpower needs to be exercised – by governments. Yes, we need personal responsibility – on the part of policymakers. And yes, control needs to be exerted – over those who have discovered our weaknesses and ruthlessly exploit them.
There is a challenge here for Liberal Democrats. Sugar tax is a starting point, although it should always be remembered that sales taxes are not progressive and hit the poor more than the rich. But the problem of obesity arises from much more than sugary drinks, and we need more radical controls on the food industry.
Although we should not be blaming individuals for their obesity we should also be promoting strategies to help people to reduce weight and eat in a healthier way. Public education is key to this. In my local health area doctors and other health professionals can refer patients to either Slimming World and Weight Watchers for a free twelve week programme. It works and is much cheaper than GP run weight clinics.
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames and is a member of Federal Conference Committee.
George Monbiot’s points deserve to be taken seriously. The manipulative habits of Big Food have been well documented since Vance Packard wrote “The Hidden Persuaders” in 1957. Packard was lifting the lid on a wider advertising backdrop but junk food pushing is particularly insidious. The debate should be about what sort of controls we need for the food industry, as ever learning from the successes and failures of other countries who have gone further down the road than the UK.
“”””Sugar tax is a starting point, although it should always be remembered that sales taxes are not progressive and hit the poor more than the rich””””
True, but this is the fairest way of dealing with the issue. Levy taxes on the unhealthy elements of food as a means of paying for the costs those unhealthy foods cause for the NHS (in increased use) and DWP (in decreased employment).
What are the other options? More education (aka Health Promotion)? It works, but much more on certain demographics, which is fine by me, but some Lib Dems get very tetchy about inequality. More regulation (aka Health Protection, aka banning)? It works too, but I guess would only really appeal to the authoritarian wing of the Lib Dems.
The duty on tobacco works. Now smokers pay their way. They can smoke to their hearts content, and we can all be reassured that tobacco duty is paying (I think now maybe more than paying) the additional costs to state services they habit entails.
Whilst I understand the need for greater control I’m also troubled by doing so as a method of avoiding individual choice and responsibility. To me the strategy may have to be of much stronger legislation over food labelling and eventually, perhaps, the type of action taken against the tabacco industry.
Papworth have helped solve my heart problems, but this involved losing 30 kilos, the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. Giving up smoking thirteen years ago was easy as it’s now relatively easy to avoid smoking and smokers but junk food…
I’m afraid I suffer no angst or conflict tip toeing round this subject and I’m surprised that any Lib Dem should. Obesity is a threat to the future well being of our society (children and adults alike) and it needs to be dealt with.
Of course we could use the principle of ‘freedom’ in all sorts of anxiety raising ways but I’m afraid I can’t. It could be said that tackling air pollution interferes with the right of car owners to belch out fumes…. or in Victorian times fore a mill owner the freedom to poison the at from his mill chimneys. Burt this is all stretching the envelope into nonsense.
To expect the Tories to tackle it is over optimistic……… they’re in the pockets of the junk food industry. Education, taxation of products, of manufacturers and of individuals as well as clear labelling are all required…. and there is no need to apologise for it. An unhealthy society costs all of us…. not just the victims…….
We should also get schools to teach young people to cook healthy food and reduce the dependency on ready meals.
Sorry about the typos.
We live in a world of perpetual summer. Calories are too easily picked up and many of us over indulge (I’m certainly one). I suppose the only way to change people’s eatting habits is to change the cost, make junk food expensive and good food cheap. That I’m afraid needs government action because the food industry won’t do it by choice or alternative we wring our hands and live with the consequences.
Is there an organisation, campaign concerning re-introducing cookery into schools? Is it possible to be cruel to be kind in the sense of discussing at an early age the dangers of sugar and obesity to the child’s adulthood? This could be linked to the biological make up of a child as to how much fat the individual needs to maintain his/her healthy weight. Could not schools link up with the NHS to start the research? This way it is possible for to thrive together,.society and the individual The NHS would not have to deal with the health and financial problems of obesity whilst the individualwould be able to control his health.
I don’t really believe people are passive receptacles of combustibles who need the great and the good to police their eating habits or tell them what’s what. I actually think there are way too many puritan taxes at too high a level as it is and the obsession with what other people are supposedly doing wrong is every bit as unhealthy as anything it is they are alleged to be doing.
What some of you have missed is the point that we are being manipulated by food manufacturers through a combination of hidden ingredients and clever marketing. This was exactly the ploy used by the tobacco industry to get people hooked on nicotine and perpetuate the market. It is not just about individual choices, although they do, of course, play a part.
‘It could be said that tackling air pollution interferes with the right of car owners to belch out fumes…. or in Victorian times fore a mill owner the freedom to poison the at from his mill chimneys.’
Ah, there’s a rather simple difference between infringing on the health of others and eating yourself into an early grave. I don’t advise either, but only the former should see the government regulation to stop you.