The Voice

Jo Swinson on the lack of urgency to change Parliament’s voting system

Jo was understandably furious when her pairing arrangement with the Tory chair, Brandon Lewis, was violated. She spoke about the experience at the Edinburgh International Book Festival yesterday evening.

According to the Express and Star, she said:

The mechanism of pairing is outdated and just doesn’t work.

We need a different system, which would be proxy voting, so that when you had an MP that was on parental leave, they would entrust another MP of their choice to vote on their behalf.

This is something that the House of Commons actually discussed earlier this year, and one of the committees went away and did a lot of work on how technically that could work, and produced some motions that parliament could vote on.

But those changes have been “kicked into the long grass” by the Government.

What’s most frustrating is that this was something which there was a possibility for there to be a solution before all of this happened, that the Government had deliberately said ‘we don’t think that’s necessary yet, it’s not urgent, so we’ll just kick it into the long grass – we won’t have this vote, this discussion.

Even now, they’ve tabled a debate on proxy voting for September, but that’s not going to be a debate where we actually change the procedure, so that will kick it on to another three months later.

It’s the lack of urgency to actually make the change, coupled with the Government not making the existing system work properly, that’s so frustrating.

 

