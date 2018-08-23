We need fair devolution

Wales and Scotland have a devolved assembly/parliament and a single tier of local government. Northern Ireland could have if their politicians would sit down and agree a programme of government instead of playing yahoo politics.

In England there is no serious devolution and the system of local government is a dog’s breakfast with elected mayors, police commissioners, the London assembly and a wide range of councils with different powers.

Yet a working party in the Liberal Democrats has managed to come up with an even bigger mess than currently exists because they won’t argue for radical change.

‘Devolution on demand’ is a recipe for years of argument, disagreement and no action. Does anyone seriously believe that holding referenda on whether an area wants devolution will lead to a successful vote? Of course not. The anti politician brigade will be in full cry and the claim that it’s just another obstacle to people doing what they want will be pushed to stop it. No! If we want devolution, we should say so and legislate for it once we get the chance. Look at any country with a proper federal system (and our brave working party don’t even utter that word) and you will see that their devolved governmental units have common powers and that they are entrenched in the constitution.

Now I accept that there needs to be discussion about the boundaries of the devolved government for England, even though I personally favour a parliament for Yorkshire. What is wholly undesirable is different powers in different regions, because that is a recipe for total confusion.

The motion (listed below) that is coming to conference is about as weak as it’s possible to be in its commitment to devolution. No mention of a manifesto commitment to legislate, just a continuation of the old policy of waiting for people to ask.

Is the motion satisfactorily amendable? I don’t think so because it is widely believed that FCC won’t allow amendments that substantially alter a motion, only those that tinker with it. There are to be amendments put forward to lines 42-45 the section that deals with devolution in an attempt to make it means real change, but failing that the whole thing may need referring back to get this radical Liberal decentralisation of power sorted out satisfactorily.

F8 Power for People and Communities (Local Government and Community Empowerment Policy Paper)

Federal Policy Committee

Mover: Wera Hobhouse MP (Spokesperson on Communities and Local Government).

Summation: Cllr Tim Pickstone (Chair of the Policy Working Group).

Conference notes that in the preamble to the constitution we commit to enabling all citizens to “contribute fully to their communities and to take part in the decisions which affect their lives”.

Conference believes that:

Community is the arena in which individuals are able to co-operate with others to achieve their personal and shared goals. Democratically elected local government is the key public institution which enables local communities to work effectively together. Voluntary community action is also essential to creating a vibrant civic culture, both to express local communities based on place and non-geographic communities of interest.

Conference regrets, however, that in England government is highly centralised, with central government having far more power relative to lower tiers of government than in almost any comparable democracy, and its attempts to micromanage local decisions and delivery of local services frequently lead to ineffectiveness, waste and a feeling of alienation and disempowerment.

Conference further regrets the inadequate progress towards a devolved tier of democratic government within England, with serious consequences for the uneven economic and social development of the regions of England.

Conference resolves that a Liberal Democrat vision for the empowerment of people and communities in England should be based on the principles of:

Decisions being made at the lowest practicable level. Openness. Inclusivity. Representative elections. Financial empowerment of democratically elected authorities.

Conference therefore welcomes Policy Paper 130, Power for People and Communities, as a statement of Liberal Democrat policy, and in particular welcomes its proposals to:

1. Devolve power to the lowest practicable level by:

Removing barriers to the creation of additional Parish and Town Councils, as well as of neighbourhood forums in areas that so choose. Strengthening the powers of principal local authorities over key areas such as education, health and care, transport, planning, housing and the environment. Abolishing the role of Police and Crime Commissioners. Aiming for the creation of a democratically elected devolved tier across England to be achieved by the end of the next Parliament, using existing local authority areas as the building blocks. Ultimately locking in the new settlement for England as part of a Written Constitution for the UK as a whole.

2. Make local government fit for the future by:

Introducing elections by the Single Transferable Vote in multi-member constituencies for all levels of local government. Increasing the openness of decision making, including by requiring webcasting of all council meetings and strengthening transparency rules on council-owned companies and planning decisions on council owned land. Increasing the inclusivity of councils by supporting the use of all-women and all-disabled shortlists as a way of correcting underrepresentation as already provided for by law, and legislating to allow for all-BAME shortlists. Encouraging the use of deliberative consultation methods such as Citizen’s Juries. Strengthening the role of individual councillors, for example by giving them a formal right to hold service providers to account in their own ward. Empowering Councils over their own finances, including by ending the current capping regime, giving them enhanced powers to call on new income sources appropriate to their area which should be linked to local activities and support local services and investment, and by giving them enhanced borrowing powers, including the power to borrow to enable and deliver housing and required local infrastructure.

3. Strengthen the community and voluntary sector by:

Updating and renewing the Compact between Government and the Voluntary Sector. Implementing the recommendations of Lord Hodgson’s review of the Lobbying Act (only applying regulations to campaigns intended to influence votes for candidates). Seeking a better balance between ‘payment by results’ contracts and grant funding, to allow some costs of voluntary organisations to be supported. Amending the Social Value Act so that service commissioners have to ‘take into account’ rather than just ‘have regard to’ social value in procurement decisions.

* Dr Michael Taylor has been a party member since 1964. He is currently active in the Calderdale Party.